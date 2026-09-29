Oppo K14 Plus Debuts In India: 144Hz AMOLED Display, IP69K Rating, Starts At Rs 29,999

Oppo has added a new device to its India lineup, the K14 Plus, unveiled on Tuesday and aimed at buyers shopping in the premium price bracket. The company has positioned durability as a key part of the phone's pitch, giving it IP69K, IP69, IP68 and IP66 protection ratings, four separate certifications listed together for the device.

Display

The K14 Plus is built around a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen. It carries a 1.5K resolution, specifically 2772 by 1272 pixels, working out to a pixel density of 450 ppi. The display supports an adaptive refresh rate that goes up to 144Hz, and Oppo has rated its peak brightness at 3,600 nits.

Battery And Charging

On the power side, the phone ships with an 8,000mAh battery, a capacity Oppo has paired with 45W SUPERVOOC charging support. Alongside standard charging, the K14 Plus also supports 10W reverse wired charging, meaning it can be used to charge other compatible devices when connected via cable.

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Performance And Software

The K14 Plus runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 7360 Max processor. Depending on the variant, buyers get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Oppo is also offering RAM expansion of up to 16GB on the 8GB RAM variants, giving buyers of that configuration additional virtual memory. On the software front, the phone runs ColorOS 16 out of the box, based on Android 16, Oppo's latest custom skin layered on Google's newest Android release.

Cameras

For imaging, Oppo has equipped the K14 Plus with a 50-megapixel main rear camera that includes OIS, or optical image stabilisation. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera built around a Sony IMX480 sensor, a specific sensor model Oppo has named explicitly in its specifications for the device.

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Price And Availability

The Oppo K14 Plus comes in three configurations. The base 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999, the 8GB/128GB option is priced at Rs 32,999, and the top-end 8GB/256GB configuration is priced at Rs 35,999. Buyers will be able to choose between two colour options, Solar Orange and Star White. The phone goes on sale starting October 8, and will be available to purchase through two channels: Flipkart and Oppo India's own official e-store.

With three price tiers, two colour options, two sales channels and a spread of certifications and specs across display, battery, performance and camera hardware, the K14 Plus launch gives Oppo a reasonably well-rounded entry to compete for premium-segment buyers in India this festive season.

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