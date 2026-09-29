Drishyam: The Conclusion Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Gets Strong Response Ahead Of Release

Drishyam: The Conclusion is set to return the popular franchise to the big screen, with Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar. The film has opened its advance bookings ahead of its theatrical release.

Drishyam: The Conclusion Advance Booking

Drishyam: The Conclusion has earned Rs 10.25 crore in advance bookings. According to TrackTollywood, a total of 249,629 tickets have been sold across 8,410 shows in 1,185 theatres in 369 cities. The film has recorded 13.0% occupancy, with 6 housefull and 422 fast-filling shows.

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The film is releasing in Hindi with 13.0% occupancy and an advance booking gross of Rs 10.25 crore. The 2D format recorded Rs 10.24 crore with 13.0% occupancy, while Dolby Cinema 2D earned Rs 81,300 with 14.2% occupancy. EPIQ recorded Rs 26,840.

State-Wise Advance Booking

TrackTollywood reports that Maharashtra leads the listed markets with Rs 3.51 crore, followed by Delhi at Rs 1.36 crore and Uttar Pradesh at Rs 1.20 crore. Gujarat recorded Rs 80.86 lakh, while Haryana registered Rs 54.80 lakh. West Bengal collected Rs 47.78 lakh, followed by Karnataka with Rs 33.51 lakh and Telangana at Rs 32.90 lakh.

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Madhya Pradesh recorded Rs 26.88 lakh, while Rajasthan earned Rs 26.34 lakh. Punjab collected Rs 21.39 lakh, followed by Chhattisgarh at Rs 15.64 lakh and Odisha at Rs 14.17 lakh. Uttarakhand registered Rs 11.92 lakh, while Bihar collected Rs 11.25 lakh. Jharkhand, Assam, Chandigarh and Goa recorded Rs 9.75 lakh, Rs 9.58 lakh, Rs 7.45 lakh and Rs 7.06 lakh, respectively. Jammu and Kashmir registered Rs 2.74 lakh.

All About The Film

Drishyam: The Conclusion continues Vijay Salgaonkar's story as his old secret comes under fresh pressure. A new investigation brings Crime Branch officer Rajveer Singh Tomar, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, into the case. As new evidence comes to light, Vijay once again tries to protect his family while dealing with the investigation.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay, with Shriya Saran as Nandini, Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, Ishita Dutta as Anju, Mrunal Jadhav as Anu and Rajat Kapoor as Mahesh Deshmukh. Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj join the franchise in new roles, while Kamlesh Sawant also features in the film.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the drama mystery thriller is the third and final instalment of the Hindi Drishyam franchise. Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

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