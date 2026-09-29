Skoda Cars To Get Costlier From October 1; Price Hike Capped At Rs 20,000

Skoda Auto India is set to raise prices of its cars by up to 1.2% from October 1, 2026, with the company pointing to higher input and operating expenses behind the move.

The increase will be reflected in ex-showroom prices and will vary across models and variants, with the maximum revision limited to Rs 20,000.

The price adjustment comes as the automaker continues to see strong demand in India. Skoda said its sales during the first half of 2026 were the highest for any first half in its India operations.

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By August, the company had crossed 50,000 units in sales for the year, up more than 8% from the corresponding period in 2025.

Skoda's current India portfolio includes the Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia and Kodiaq, along with performance-oriented models such as the Octavia RS and Kodiaq RS.

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The company has also added new versions during 2026, including the Kylaq Sportline and the Classic+ and Prestige+ trims.

Its growth has been supported by locally manufactured models. Skoda said cumulative sales of locally produced vehicles have crossed 2.5 lakh units, covering the Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia. The Kylaq alone has surpassed 75,000 units in sales.

The company has also expanded its retail presence, with more than 345 touchpoints across 193 cities.

Skoda's previous annual sales record stood at 72,655 vehicles in 2025. The upcoming price revision will therefore come at a time when the company is simultaneously widening its product range, strengthening its retail network and recording higher sales.

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With costs rising, Skoda is now passing on part of that pressure through a limited price increase across its India lineup from October.

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