Allcargo Logistics Appoints Vijay Nehra As Managing Director & CEO

Logistics operator Allcargo Logistics Limited on Tuesday announced the appointment of Vijay Nehra as its Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer from January next year.

Nehra will replace incumbent Ketan Kulkarni.

For the interim period, in this strategic leadership transition move, which is aimed at accelerating the company's growth momentum and strengthen its talent pool to position it for the next phase of progress, Nehra has been appointed as Chief Transformation Officer and MD-designate from October 1, Allcargo Logistics said.

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Outgoing MD and CEO Kulkarni, will take up the role of Chief Growth Officer at Allcargo Group, effective January 1, 2027, it said.

He will take on a broader responsibility to spearhead sales and marketing initiatives, with a focus on identifying new growth opportunities, particularly across emerging industries, and developing new avenues for value creation across the Group, the company said.

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Both Vijay Nehra and Ketan Kulkarni will report to Punit Misra, Chief Business Officer, Allcargo Group.

Nehra with a unique skill set has a successful track record across multiple industries and functional areas, has held senior leadership roles across diverse sectors, including financial services, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, e-commerce, and technology-led businesses. He has been previously associated with organisations such as HUL, Indiabulls and Ozone Pharma.

"Allcargo Logistics is entering a crucial phase of its growth journey, and strengthening the leadership team is an integral part of this evolution. Vijay brings valuable experience in complex supply chains and business transformation, which will complement the core strengths of the organisation based on customer-centricity and improved service quality and I am confident that with his experience, he will contribute significantly to build the momentum and drive continued progress for Allcargo Logistics," said Dinesh Lal, the Chairman of Allcargo Group.

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