Skoda Slavia Facelift: Price, Features, Colour And Other Details

Skoda Auto India has unveiled the facelifted Slavia in India, with the sedan getting updated styling, new features and a new automatic transmission option. The refreshed model was unveiled on August 18, and bookings are now open, according to Autocar India.

Skoda has not yet announced the official variant-wise prices of the facelifted Slavia, with V3Cars reporting that the company is expected to reveal the pricing later. Autocar India reported that Skoda is expected to announce the Slavia facelift's prices in the first week of October. Deliveries are likely to begin around the festive season.

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Six Variants

The updated Slavia will be offered in six variants - Classic, Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo. Monte Carlo will be the only variant available with a dual-tone exterior finish. The basic Classic gets 15 inch steel wheels with covers while the other variants receive 16 inch alloy wheels according to V3Cars.

Exterior Changes

The overall silhouette of the Slavia remains largely unchanged, but Skoda has revised several exterior elements as part of the facelift. Autocar India reported that the headlights, taillights, front grille, air dam and alloy wheels have been updated.

The facelift also introduces new LED daytime running light signatures and revised bumper and grille detailing.

At the rear, the sedan gets sequential turn indicators inspired by the Kushaq, along with a new trim between the taillights carrying "SKODA" lettering.

Colour Options

The facelifted Slavia gets two new exterior colours - Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige. The remaining colours are Shimla Green, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Steel Grey, Lava Blue, Deep Black and Cherry Red.

However, customers opting for Cappuccino Beige will have to wait until December 2026 for deliveries, CarWale reported.

New Features

One of the biggest upgrades is the addition of a segment first rear-seat massaging function. The facelift gets a 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the previous 10 inch unit, while the driver's display has grown from 8 inches to 10.25 inches, Autocar India reported. The higher variants get a 360 degree camera, replacing the previous rear-view camera setup.

V3Cars reported that the Signature and higher variants receive a 10 inch touchscreen with built-in connectivity and a Google Cloud-powered AI assistant, while the Prestige and Monte Carlo get electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats.

The facelift also features a new variable geometry compressor for the air-conditioning system. The Slavia continues to offer a single-pane sunroof rather than a panoramic unit, Autocar India reported.

Engine and Gearbox

The Slavia facelift retains the existing 1.0 litre and 1.5 litre turbo-petrol engines. The 1.0 litre TSI produces around 115PS and 178 Nm, Autocar India reported. The 1.0 litre engine continues with a six-speed manual gearbox, but its previous six-speed torque converter automatic has been replaced by a new eight-speed torque converter automatic.

The larger 1.5 litre TSI continues to be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Safety Measures

The facelift gains a 360 degree camera, while several existing safety features continue, but ADAS has not been added according to Autocar India. The Slavia's existing safety package includes features such as electronic stability control and other electronic safety systems, while the facelift retains the model's established safety equipment.

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