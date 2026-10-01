Vivo, OnePlus To Motorola: Upcoming Smartphone Launches In October - Full Details

October is shaping up to be an active month for smartphone launches, with new devices arriving across different price segments. Vivo is preparing to launch the V80 and S2 FE in India, while OnePlus is set to unveil the OnePlus 16 in China. Motorola, meanwhile, has confirmed that the Edge 70 Neo will make its way to India. Here is what we know about these upcoming smartphones.



Vivo V80



The Vivo V80 is confirmed to launch in India on October 6. Vivo has already revealed several key specifications of the smartphone. It will feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and 5,000 nits of local peak brightness. The phone will pack a 7,200mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge and run OriginOS 7 based on Android 17. For photography, it will feature a 50-megapixel ZEISS OIS main camera and a 50-megapixel ZEISS Night Telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.



The price of the Vivo V80 in India is yet to be officially announced. However, Gadgets360, citing a recent price leak, reports that the phone could start at Rs 63,000 for the 8GB+128GB variant, while the 8GB+256GB and 8GB+512GB models are tipped to cost Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000, respectively. These figures are not confirmed by Vivo.



Vivo S2 FE



The Vivo S2 FE will also launch in India on October 6 alongside the V80. Vivo has confirmed the launch date, while a dedicated Flipkart page has also revealed the phone's availability in India. However, the company has not yet officially disclosed the complete specifications or price. Reports suggest a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 7300e chipset and a 10,000mAh battery with 44W charging. These specifications should therefore be treated as reported details until Vivo officially confirms them.



OnePlus 16



The OnePlus 16 is scheduled to launch in China on October 12. OnePlus has confirmed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and a gaming system capable of supporting up to 185Hz gaming in compatible titles. The company has also revealed a 200-megapixel primary camera. A 9,000mAh battery and 50-megapixel 3x telephoto camera have been reported, but the battery capacity remains unconfirmed by OnePlus. There is also no official India launch date or India price yet.



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Motorola Edge 70 Neo



Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 70 Neo is coming to India, although the company has not announced an exact launch date or price yet. Reports suggest that the smartphone could feature a compact 6.3-inch to 6.4-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup is expected to include a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The phone is also tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging, along with IP68 and IP69 ratings. These specifications are therefore based on leaks and should not be treated as final until Motorola officially reveals the phone.



What To Expect From These Launches



These upcoming phones cover different parts of the smartphone market. Vivo is focusing heavily on camera capabilities and battery life with the V80, while the S2 FE is expected to target buyers looking for a large display and battery. OnePlus is taking a performance-focused approach with the OnePlus 16, particularly around gaming.



October is expected to be a busy month for smartphone launches, with brands revealing more details as their launch dates get closer. The festive season could also bring attractive deals on existing phones. Vivo V80 and S2 FE are among the key launches to watch in India, while the OnePlus 16 will mark the company's next flagship offering. Motorola's Edge 70 Neo is also worth watching, with its India launch date still awaited.



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