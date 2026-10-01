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Bank Holidays October 2026: Banks Closed For Up To 16 Days; Check RBI City-Wise List

The RBI's October 2026 holiday calendar includes festival and state-specific closures across banking centres. Check the city-wise list before visiting a branch.

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Bank Holidays October 2026: Banks Closed For Up To 16 Days; Check RBI City-Wise List

Banks in India will observe up to 16 closure dates in October 2026, including six regular weekend holidays and 11 festival or state-specific holiday dates. October 10 is counted in both categories as it falls on the second Saturday.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, bank closures during the month include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Lakshmi Puja, Karva Chauth and several regional observances.

Bank holidays vary across states and banking centres, depending on regional festivals and state-specific notifications. Banks across the country are also closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

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Customers should check the holiday calendar applicable to their state or banking centre before visiting a branch. This can help them plan branch-based banking work and avoid delays.

October 2026 Bank Holidays

  • Total bank closure dates: 16

  • Weekend closures: 6

  • Additional/State-specific closures: 11 (1 overlapping with 2nd Saturday)

Bank Holidays In October 2026: Full List

DateDayHolidayStates/Centres
Oct. 2FridayMahatma Gandhi JayantiNationwide
Oct. 10SaturdayMahalaya Amavasye

Bengaluru, Kolkata

Oct. 17SaturdayMaha SaptamiAgartala
Oct. 19MondayDussehra (Mahashtami)/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dashomi/Durga Ashtami

Multiple centres including Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong

Oct. 20TuesdayDasara/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Maha Navami/Ayudhapooja/Durga Puja

Multiple centres across India

Oct. 21WednesdayVijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain)

Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram

Oct. 22ThursdayDurga Puja (Dasain)Gangtok
Oct. 23FridayDurga Puja (Dasain)Gangtok
Oct. 26MondayLaxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday

Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar

Oct. 29ThursdayKarva ChauthShimla
Oct. 31SaturdaySardar Vallabhbhai Patel's BirthdayAhmedabad

The holiday dates and applicable banking centres are based on the 2026 RBI holiday calendar.

Weekend Bank Holidays In October 2026

DateDayReason
Oct. 4SundayWeekly holiday
Oct. 10Saturday

Second Saturday

Oct. 11SundayWeekly holiday
Oct. 18SundayWeekly holiday
Oct. 24SaturdayFourth Saturday
Oct. 25SundayWeekly holiday

October 10 is counted only once in the monthly total because it falls on the second Saturday as well as the Mahalaya Amavasye holiday.

The second and fourth Saturdays are regular bank holidays, a system introduced for banks from September 2015.

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