Bank Holidays October 2026: Banks Closed For Up To 16 Days; Check RBI City-Wise List

Banks in India will observe up to 16 closure dates in October 2026, including six regular weekend holidays and 11 festival or state-specific holiday dates. October 10 is counted in both categories as it falls on the second Saturday.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, bank closures during the month include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Lakshmi Puja, Karva Chauth and several regional observances.

Bank holidays vary across states and banking centres, depending on regional festivals and state-specific notifications. Banks across the country are also closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

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Customers should check the holiday calendar applicable to their state or banking centre before visiting a branch. This can help them plan branch-based banking work and avoid delays.

October 2026 Bank Holidays

Total bank closure dates: 16

Weekend closures: 6

Additional/State-specific closures: 11 (1 overlapping with 2nd Saturday)

Bank Holidays In October 2026: Full List

Date Day Holiday States/Centres Oct. 2 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Nationwide Oct. 10 Saturday Mahalaya Amavasye Bengaluru, Kolkata Oct. 17 Saturday Maha Saptami Agartala Oct. 19 Monday Dussehra (Mahashtami)/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dashomi/Durga Ashtami Multiple centres including Agartala, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi and Shillong Oct. 20 Tuesday Dasara/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)/Maha Navami/Ayudhapooja/Durga Puja Multiple centres across India Oct. 21 Wednesday Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain) Agartala, Bengaluru, Gangtok, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram Oct. 22 Thursday Durga Puja (Dasain) Gangtok Oct. 23 Friday Durga Puja (Dasain) Gangtok Oct. 26 Monday Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday Agartala, Chandigarh, Jammu, Shimla and Srinagar Oct. 29 Thursday Karva Chauth Shimla Oct. 31 Saturday Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday Ahmedabad

The holiday dates and applicable banking centres are based on the 2026 RBI holiday calendar.

Weekend Bank Holidays In October 2026

Date Day Reason Oct. 4 Sunday Weekly holiday Oct. 10 Saturday Second Saturday Oct. 11 Sunday Weekly holiday Oct. 18 Sunday Weekly holiday Oct. 24 Saturday Fourth Saturday Oct. 25 Sunday Weekly holiday

October 10 is counted only once in the monthly total because it falls on the second Saturday as well as the Mahalaya Amavasye holiday.

The second and fourth Saturdays are regular bank holidays, a system introduced for banks from September 2015.

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