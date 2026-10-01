Vishal Nirmiti Vs Nityas Gems IPO GMP Today: Which Has Higher Listing Gain? Day 2 Details

Vishal Nirmiti IPO shows a higher GMP-implied listing gain than Nityas Gems & Jewellery as both mainboard issues enter Day 2 of subscription today, with investors tracking grey-market signals.

IPO GMP Expected Listing Price GMP-Implied Listing Gain Vishal Nirmiti Rs 35 Rs 255 15.91% Nityas Gems & Jewellery Rs 5 Rs 80 6.67%

GMP and subscription figures will be updated at regular intervals. Check back for the latest numbers and updates.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may change frequently. They should not be considered a reliable indicator of listing performance.

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The public issues of Nityas Gems & Jewellery and Vishal Nirmiti are scheduled to close for subscription on October 5.

Vishal Nirmiti IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium for the Vishal Nirmiti IPO is Rs 35 as of 8:30 a.m. on October 1. Against the cap price of Rs 220, the expected listing price is Rs 255, translating to an estimated gain of 15.91%.

Vishal Nirmiti IPO Latest Subscription Status

The IPO has been subscribed 0.05 times as bidding began on Day 2.

Vishal Nirmiti IPO Details

Civil construction company Vishal Nirmiti is raising funds through its initial public offering.

Issue Size & Structure: A Rs 178 crore book-built issue consisting of a fresh issue of Rs 145 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 33 crore.

Price Band & Lot Size: Rs 208 to Rs 220 per share. Retail investors must apply for at least 68 shares (1 lot), amounting to Rs 14,960.

Key Dates: The issue opened on Sept. 30 and closes on Oct. 5. Allotment status will be finalised on Oct. 6, with listing slated for Oct. 8 on both BSE and NSE.

Lead Manager & Registrar: Saffron Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the lead manager; MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO GMP Today

The GMP for the Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO stood at Rs 5 as of 8:30 a.m. on October 1. Adding this to the upper price band of Rs 75 indicates a potential listing price of Rs 80, reflecting an upside of 6.67%.

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Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO Latest Subscription Status

The IPO has been subscribed 0.20 times as bidding began on Day 2.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery IPO Details

Lab-grown diamond-studded gold jewellery manufacturer Nityas Gems & Jewellery Ltd. is raising funds through its public offer.

Issue Size & Structure: A Rs 108.35 crore book-built issue comprising entirely of a fresh issue of 1.45 crore shares.

Price Band & Lot Size: Rs 70 to Rs 75 per share. The minimum application lot is 200 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 15,000.

Key Dates: Bidding opened on Sept. 30 and closes on Oct. 5. Allotment is expected to be finalised on Oct. 6, with listing scheduled for Oct. 8 on BSE and NSE.

Lead Manager & Registrar: Choice Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the lead manager; Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

Nityas Gems & Jewellery vs Vishal Nirmiti: GMP-Implied Listing Gain Compared

Based on the latest GMP, Vishal Nirmiti has the higher implied listing gain at 15.91%, compared with 6.67% for Nityas Gems & Jewellery. On a one-lot basis, the latest GMP implies a potential listing premium of Rs 2,380 for Vishal Nirmiti and Rs 1,000 for Nityas Gems & Jewellery.

Vishal Nirmiti: Rs 2,380 per lot (Rs 35 GMP x 68 shares)

Nityas Gems & Jewellery: Rs 1,000 per lot (Rs 5 GMP x 200 shares)

Grey market premiums are unofficial and subject to market volatility. Investors should analyse business fundamentals, financial valuation, and overall market sentiment before making an investment decision.

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