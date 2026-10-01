'Good Days Ahead': HDFC Bank Sources Say Anup Bagchi Brings The Hands-On Execution Missing Earlier

Anup Bagchi's selection as HDFC Bank's next MD & CEO marks a key change in the lender's top leadership, with people familiar with the bank's decision saying he emerged as the preferred choice after an assessment of candidates from India and overseas.

HDFC Bank sources told NDTV Profit that Bagchi stood out for his extensive exposure to retail banking and technology, as well as his ability to stay closely involved in operations and drive execution, which they see as key strengths for the role.

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According to the sources, Bagchi's experience and leadership style come at an important juncture for HDFC Bank as it undergoes a change at the top and works to improve operational efficiency and implementation across the organisation.

“He is a hands-on, go-to person with strong execution capabilities,” one of the bank sources said, adding that such qualities were seen as having been missing at the bank earlier.

The source also said Bagchi's appointment could mark the beginning of a new phase for the lender, saying there were “good days ahead” for HDFC Bank.

The comments come after the Reserve Bank of India approved Bagchi's appointment as MD & CEO for a three-year term beginning October 27, 2026. The RBI, in its communication dated October 1, also approved the remuneration payable to him.

HDFC Bank's board on October 1 approved Bagchi's appointment as an additional director with effect from October 2.

The appointment is subject to shareholder approval under the Companies Act, 2013.

The board also approved his appointment as MD & CEO for three years from October 27, subject to shareholder approval and the terms and conditions approved by the RBI.

Bagchi currently heads ICICI Prudential Life Insurance as MD & CEO, a position he has held since June 2023.

He has been associated with the ICICI Group since 1992 and has held senior roles across treasury, retail banking, wholesale banking, investment banking and digital financial services.

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Before taking charge of ICICI Prudential Life, Bagchi served as Executive Director at ICICI Bank from 2017 to 2023, where he oversaw retail, business and rural banking before moving to wholesale banking. He has also served as MD & CEO of ICICI Securities.

His appointment comes as HDFC Bank prepares for the retirement of Sashidhar Jagdishan, who has served as the bank's MD & CEO and earlier indicated that he would not seek reappointment after nearly three decades with the lender.

The bank has also been reshaping its senior leadership. Jimmy Tata was appointed as an executive director in September, while V Srinivasa Rangan was reappointed as a whole-time director.

HDFC Bank has said it would create a fourth whole-time director position, which is expected to be held by the incoming CEO.

Rajiv Kumar was appointed part-time chairman on June 29 following Atanu Chakraborty's resignation as chairman in March.

Bagchi's appointment therefore comes at a time of broader changes in HDFC Bank's senior leadership structure, with the lender preparing to enter a new phase under a reconfigured management team.

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