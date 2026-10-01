Who Is Anup Bagchi? The ICICI Group Veteran Taking Helm At HDFC Bank As New CEO

HDFC Bank has appointed Anup Bagchi as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a three-year term, starting October 27, 2026. He will succeed Sashidhar Jagdishan, whose term ends on October 26. The appointment was approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

But who is Anup Bagchi, the veteran banker taking charge of India's largest private sector lender?

Career And Experience

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Bagchi brings more than three decades of experience across banking, insurance and capital markets. He has been associated with the ICICI Group since 1992 and has held several senior positions within the group.

He was an Executive Director at ICICI Bank and served on its board. During his banking career, he worked across retail, MSME, corporate banking, treasury, credit policy and data analytics.

Bagchi also served a​s Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Securities, givin‍g him extensive experience in capital markets. He has represented t⁠he ICICI Group on regulatory committees involving the RBI and SEBI.

He currently serves as Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Also Read | HDFC Bank ADRs Spike 4% As ICICI Group Veteran Anup Bagchi Gets CEO Charge

Bagchi's Track Record

Bagchi played a key role in building ICICI Bank's retail franchise. During his tenure, the bank's retail mortgage book crossed Rs 2 trillion.

He also helped steer ICICI Bank through the disruption caused by demonetisation, with limited operational disruption.

At ICICI Prudential Life, the company's annualised premium equivalent (APE) rose 15% to Rs 10,407 crore in FY25. Its profit after tax increased nearly 40% to Rs 1,189 crore.

Anup Bagchi Education

Bagchi holds a management degree from IIM Bangalore and an engineering degree from IIT Kanpur.

His appointment brings an experienced ICICI Group veteran to the top role at HDFC Bank as the lender begins its next leadership phase.

Also Read | Parag Thakkar Sees HDFC Bank Hitting Rs 925 In A Year

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.