The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Sidharth-Tamannaah Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore

The Vvaan - Force Of The Forrest has kept audiences engaged during its first week in theatres. The film opened on a positive note and saw its box office numbers improve over the weekend before slowing down during the weekdays.

The Vvaan - Force of The Forrest earned Rs 2.52 crore net in India on Day 7 so far, with 14% occupancy across 5,210 shows. According to Sacnilk, the film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, with its India net collection reaching Rs 51.62 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 61.39 crore.

The Hindi 2D version recorded 12.73% overall occupancy on Day 7. Morning shows registered 8.08% occupancy, while afternoon shows recorded 15.15%.

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Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Based on Sacnilk data, the film opened with Rs 8 crore on Day 1. The film collected Rs 11.25 crore on Day 2 before recording its highest collection of Rs 14.35 crore on Day 3.

The film's collection dropped to Rs 5.25 crore on Day 4 but increased to Rs 6 crore on Day 5. It then earned Rs 4.25 crore on Day 6, followed by Rs 2.52 crore on Day 7 till now. With this, the film's first-week India net collection has reached Rs 51.62 crore.

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All About The Film

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is a Hindi fantasy thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, who makes his feature directorial debut with the film. Written by Arunabh Kumar and Janvi Gill, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Sandeep Sinha under Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF Motion Pictures.

Set in the forests of Central India, the film combines folklore, mythology, fantasy, supernatural elements and action. It draws inspiration from stories linked to the Van Devi Temple near Bihta, Patna.

The story follows Rishi Kumar, played by Sidharth Malhotra, who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar to sell his land. After entering a forbidden forest despite warnings about Vandevi, he encounters a mysterious supernatural force and becomes involved in a dangerous battle to protect his people.

Sidharth Malhotra stars as Rishi Kumar/Veer, while Tamannaah Bhatia plays Mamta Kumar. The cast also includes Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul, Milind Gunaji, Avtar Gill and Durgesh Kumar. Music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra and Amit Trivedi.

Announced in 2024, the film went through several release-date changes before arriving in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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