Vivo S2 FE Launch: Expected Price, Battery, Camera, Display And Other Feature

Vivo is preparing to expand its S-series smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo S2 FE. The smartphone will be introduced alongside the Vivo V80 on October 6 and is expected to focus on battery life, display and design.

While Vivo has confirmed the launch date and teased some details, the company has not yet revealed the complete specifications or official price. Several reports, however, have already revealed what buyers can expect from the upcoming smartphone.



Vivo S2 FE Launch Date In India

The Vivo S2 FE will launch in India on October 6 at 12 PM IST alongside the Vivo V80. The smartphone is expected to be available through Flipkart after the launch.



Vivo S2 FE Expected Battery And Charging



Battery life could be the biggest highlight of the Vivo S2 FE. Vivo has confirmed that the smartphone will feature its largest battery yet, although it has not officially revealed the exact capacity. Multiple reports suggest that the phone could pack a massive 10,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired charging. If confirmed, it would be considerably larger than the 7,050mAh battery on the Vivo S2.



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Vivo S2 FE Display And Processor



The Vivo S2 FE is expected to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Reports also suggest that the smartphone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300e 5G chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. These specifications have not yet been officially confirmed by Vivo.



Vivo S2 FE Camera Features



For photography, the Vivo S2 FE is expected to come with a dual rear camera setup. The primary camera is tipped to be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 sensor, accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone could feature a 32-megapixel front camera.



With its launch just days away, the Vivo S2 FE is expected to attract buyers who want a phone that can last longer between charges. The 10,000mAh battery, if confirmed, could be its biggest talking point. Vivo's October 6 launch should also reveal the final price, camera details and other specifications.



Vivo S2 FE Expected Price In India



Vivo has not announced the official price of the S2 FE yet. Gadgets360 reports that the smartphone could be priced below Rs 40,000 in India. Meanwhile, Digit and 91Mobiles have reported that the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant could carry a box price of Rs 39,999. These figures should therefore be treated as expected pricing until Vivo announces the official price.



With its launch just days away, the Vivo S2 FE is expected to attract buyers who want a phone that can last longer between charges. The 10,000mAh battery, if confirmed, could be its biggest talking point. Vivo's October 6 launch should also reveal the final price, camera details and other specifications.



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