Who Was Wicknell Chivayo? Businessman, His Wife Killed In Helicopter Crash

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo and his wife, Lucy Muteke, were among six people killed when a helicopter crashed near Marondera, east of Harare, on Wednesday evening, the family has confirmed.

Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo told state broadcaster ZBC the family was devastated.

Police said the aircraft came down at around 5p.m, with six people on board. Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said the helicopter carried a prominent businessman, three other passengers and two pilots, adding there were no survivors.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ZBC reported that the group was travelling from Gandami in Chikomba, where the couple were building a rural home, and that the helicopter crashed on Kudenga Farm about 40 minutes after take-off.

The cause is not known and police have begun investigations. Authorities have not disclosed the aircraft's registration or operator.

Who was Chivayo?

Chivayo, 45, was one of Zimbabwe's most visible and controversial businessmen, known for a lavish lifestyle, close ties to African leaders and lucrative government contracts that repeatedly drew scrutiny.

Born in November 1980 and raised in the Gandami area, he first came to prominence after a spell in prison for fraud.

ALSO READ: Why Did Cristiano Ronaldo Leave Portugal Camp? Jorge Jesus Rift Explained

He built his wealth through energy and construction businesses, most notably the Gwanda Solar Project contract. That deal led to prosecutions over an advance payment, and he was acquitted in 2024. A bitter fallout with business partners followed.

In recent years he became known for highly publicised gifts of cars and cash to football clubs, churches, musicians, journalists and influencers, and styled himself "Sir Wicknell".

He had developed close ties with Kenyan President William Ruto, who paid tribute on Thursday, calling Chivayo a dear friend whose warmth touched many people.

ALSO READ: Why Is FlyDubai Suspending Flights To And From Israel After Mid-Air Scare?

Chivayo's earlier marriage to Sonja Madzikanda ended in divorce after seven years. He publicly introduced Muteke, known as Lulu, in late 2024. Reports differ on whether the couple were formally married, though the family has referred to her as his wife.

What next?

Investigators have yet to say what caused the crash. The identities of the other four victims have not been officially released.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.