India Beat Pakistan 4-3 In Asian Games 2026 Thriller, Reach Final

India beat Pakistan in an absolute thriller to reach the Asian Games 2026 final on October 1 in Japan. Defending champions India were leading 3-0 and cruising before arch-rivals Pakistan made it 3-3 in quick time. But Abhishek scored in the final seconds to make it 4-3 at full-time.

India looked firmly in command for much of the first half, with captain Harmanpreet Singh converting two penalty corners in the fifth and 13th minutes before Sukhjeet Singh added a field goal in the 23rd minute.

However, a commanding 3-0 lead quickly disappeared after the break as Pakistan staged a remarkable fightback. Abu Mahmood pulled one back in the 30th minute before Hannan Shahid and Waheed Rana struck in the 45th and 49th minutes respectively to bring the scores level.

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With the semifinal seemingly heading towards a shootout, Abhishek produced the crucial moment in the dying stages. His effort from close range took a deflection off Pakistan defender Sufiyan and wrong-footed goalkeeper Ali Raza, sending India into the final.

India will now face the winner of the second semifinal between South Korea and Malaysia for the gold medal.

The defending champions had started the contest on the front foot, repeatedly penetrating Pakistan's defensive third and earning penalty corners. After four attempts failed to produce a goal, Harmanpreet finally broke the deadlock in the fifth minute with a powerful drag-flick that went through Ali Raza's legs.

India continued to dominate and doubled their advantage eight minutes later. Manpreet Singh's determined run down the left earned India another penalty corner, which Harmanpreet converted with another precise strike.

Pakistan struggled to match India's intensity during the opening exchanges, while the Indian attack continued to create opportunities. Sukhjeet then extended the lead in the 23rd minute, finishing from close range after Shilanand Lakra picked him out with a well-weighted pass from near the left goalline.

The match appeared to be slipping away from Pakistan, but they were handed a lifeline shortly before half-time. Abu Mahmood converted a penalty corner with just 35 seconds remaining in the second quarter to reduce the deficit to 1-3.

India remained dangerous after the interval, with Dilpreet Singh and Hardik Singh adding pace to their attacks. Abhishek nearly restored India's three-goal advantage in the 40th minute, but his attempt struck the far post.

Pakistan gradually began to take control, capitalising on India's loss of discipline and midfield authority. Ammad Butt had earlier received a yellow card in the 37th minute, while India were temporarily reduced to 10 players after Dilpreet was shown a green card in the 43rd minute.

Pakistan seized the opportunity. Hannan Shahid finished a move created by Ali Ghazanfar in the 45th minute to make it 2-3, setting up a tense final quarter.

The momentum had shifted decisively. Rather than regain their attacking rhythm, India were forced deeper, allowing Pakistan's forwards to dictate the tempo. India's midfield struggled to retain possession, while their defence came under sustained pressure from Pakistan's quick passing and direct runs.

The equaliser arrived in the 49th minute when Hannan turned provider, setting up Waheed Rana, who calmly finished to make it 3-3.

Pakistan continued to push for the winner and forced India into a prolonged defensive effort. The Indians survived several dangerous moments, while goalkeeper Ali Raza also kept Pakistan alive by denying India twice following a free hit outside the circle. India's attempt to win a penalty corner after a video referral was also rejected.

Just when the semifinal appeared destined for a shootout, Abhishek delivered the breakthrough India needed. With only 45 seconds remaining, he managed to get his stick to the ball near the goalmouth, with the resulting deflection off Sufiyan leaving Ali Raza unable to react in time.

The goal completed an extraordinary turnaround in the closing stages and secured India's passage to the final.

While the result keeps India's title defence alive, the semifinal also exposed significant vulnerabilities. The defending champions controlled the game for long periods and established a three-goal advantage, only to surrender their grip after the interval through defensive lapses, declining midfield control and a more cautious approach.

Abhishek's late intervention ultimately rescued India from a dramatic collapse and ensured they remain in contention for another Asian Games gold medal.

(With PTI inputs.)

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