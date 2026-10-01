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10-Year US Treasury Yield Hits 24-Year High As Global Bond Sell-Off Accelerates

The yield on the 10-year Treasury yield climbed as much as six basis points to 5.34% on Thursday, crossing its 2007 peak.

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10-Year US Treasury Yield Hits 24-Year High As Global Bond Sell-Off Accelerates
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The US benchmark yield rose to its highest level since 2002 as elevated oil prices drove a renewed selloff in global bonds, Bloomberg reported.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury yield climbed as much as six basis points to 5.34% on Thursday, crossing its 2007 peak.

The development comes days after the rate of 30-year US bonds hit a 24-year high.

(This is a developing story.)

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