Baththa Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Sethupathi-Starrer Opens On A Positive Note

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Baththa has opened to a positive response at the box office on its opening day. Directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the Tamil action-drama is set against the backdrop of 1980s Madras and explores a gritty crime world.

Box Office Collection Day 1

Baththa has earned Rs 30 lakh net in India on Day 1 so far, according to Sacnilk. The film is currently running across 424 shows in India. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 35 lakh. The final Day 1 collection is yet to be reported.

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The Tamil 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 12.27% on Thursday. The morning shows also registered 12.27% occupancy, while figures for the afternoon, evening and night shows are yet to be updated, according to Sacnilk.

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Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 22% across 226 shows. It was followed by Pondicherry, which registered 20% occupancy across 17 shows. Dindigul recorded 16% occupancy, while Coimbatore registered 15%. Salem, Madurai, Trichy and Vellore recorded 13% occupancy each.

About 'Baththa'

Baththa is a Tamil action-drama directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. Set in 1986 Madras, the film follows a feared local don who is accidentally locked inside a deserted school restroom by an eight-year-old boy. As the two develop an unlikely friendship, the gangster is forced to confront his vulnerability and find his way back to his family.

The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Lijomol Jose, Ajay Ghosh, Arjun Chidambaram, Hari Krishnan and Sahasra Sree in major roles.

Presented by Panorama Studios and Zee Studios, Baththa is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare, according to a press release. The film was released in theatres on October 1, 2026.

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