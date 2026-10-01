Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 55: Vishal Chaturvedi's Devotional Drama Maintains Momentum - Earns This Amount

Vishal Chaturvedi's devotional drama Hanuman Ansh continued theatrical run with a net of Rs 2.35 crore added to its India box office collection on Day 55 across 4,264 shows.

With Wednesday's earnings, Hanuman Ansh took its total India net collection to Rs 314.63 crore, while its India gross collection reached Rs 371.65 crore, according to Sacnilk's latest figures.

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Overseas Box Office Collection

The film also collected Rs 0.10 crore overseas on Day 55, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 39.10 crore.

As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 410.75 crore after 55 days.

Box Office Collection So Far

The Day 55 figure marks a steady run at the theatres.

The film's extended theatrical run has been marked by stronger collections in several weeks despite its modest opening. According to the reported data, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 1.08 crore during its first week, while its fourth week alone contributed Rs 61 crore.

Collections reached a high of Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5 while the film collected Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6 and Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7.

Week 8 started with Rs 3.35 crore on Day 50, Rs 6.50 crore on Day 51 and Rs 9 crore on Day 52. After falling to Rs 2.25 crore on Day 53, it bounced back on Day 54 with Rs 3.10 crore.

About The Film

Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi language devotional drama directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, with Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shegde among the film's leading actors.

The film is based on the life and spiritual journey associated with Neem Karoli Baba and it was released theatrically on August 7 with a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes and a U certification.

The Hanuman Ansh universe is also likely to expand beyond the film. The team has plans to develop a game and a comic book based on the world of the film, giving the franchise a presence across different formats.

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