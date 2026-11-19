Mookuthi Amman 2 has completed 14 days in theatres, with the Nayanthara-led film continuing to add to its India collection. Here's a look at how the film has performed so far.

Mookuthi Amman 2 Day 14 Collection

Mookuthi Amman 2 has earned Rs 22 lakh in India net on Day 14 so far, according to Sacnilk. The film is currently running across 598 shows and has recorded 13% overall occupancy. Its India net collection has reached Rs 21.49 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 24.78 crore. The collection is still awaiting the final update.

The film recorded 13.61% overall occupancy on Day 14. The film registered 7.73% occupancy in the morning, which increased to 13.91% in the afternoon and 15.82% in the evening. Night show occupancy is yet to be updated.

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How Mookuthi Amman 2 Has Performed So Far

The film started its theatrical run with Rs 1.88 crore on Day 1 and saw a slight rise to Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2. Its biggest jump came on Day 3, when the collection reached Rs 4.60 crore. The film went on to record its highest single-day collection of Rs 5.15 crore on Day 4.

After that peak, the daily numbers began to come down. Mookuthi Amman 2 collected Rs 2.10 crore on Day 5, followed by Rs 1 crore on Day 6 and Rs 75 lakh on Day 7. It ended its first seven days with Rs 17.93 crore in India net.

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The film added Rs 47 lakh on Day 8. Its collections picked up over the weekend, with Day 9 and Day 10 bringing in Rs 86 lakh and Rs 87 lakh, respectively. The following days saw lower numbers, with Rs 55 lakh on Day 11, Rs 30 lakh on Day 12 and Rs 29 lakh on Day 13.

About Mookuthi Amman 2

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a Tamil fantasy comedy-thriller starring Nayanthara in the lead role. The story follows a queen who sacrifices herself to protect her son, the prince, from invading forces. Years later, Mookuthi Amman returns to protect him and finds herself facing a mysterious woman connected to a new evil force.

The film blends mythology with fantasy, comedy and thriller elements. Sundar C has also written the screenplay, while Venkat Raghavan has penned the dialogues.

Alongside Nayanthara, the cast includes Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu, Urvashi, Duniya Vijay, Abhinaya, Deblina Chaki, Ajay Ghosh, Iniya, Pala Karuppaiah, Nandhini Myna, Garuda Ram, Nitin Sathya, Singampuli, Sneha, Khushbu Sundar, Sunil and Vichu Vishwanath.

Mookuthi Amman 2 was released in theatres on November 6, 2026.

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