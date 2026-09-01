Instagram Clamps Down On AI Accounts Impersonating Humans, Limits Reach Of Unlabeled Accounts

Instagram rolled out its new policy for dealing with AI-generated social media profiles that look like seemingly real creators on its platform, according to a blog post from the company on Tuesday.

In a bid to improve transparency for users on the platform, it will be changing the 'AI-Creator' label to 'AI-Generated Profile'. It will also limit the reach of those profiles that do not use the label despite featuring an AI-generated character resembling a human.

The company stated that these changes were made to accommodate users' preference to have AI-generated accounts be upfront about their artificial nature.

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"As generative AI becomes a bigger part of how people create, we've heard that people don't like seeing a profile that seems human, only to find out later that the person featured is AI-generated. They want to know when a profile features an AI-generated person," the post said.

Those creators that were previously using the 'AI-creator' label will see it change to 'AI-Generated Profile' with the option open for them to review the label and see if it still applies to them, with the option to remove it.

Those creators who use AI to brainstorm for ideas, or edit their videos or any other aspect of their "creative process", as per the blog post.

Creators can open the Account Status section to check whether or not their reach is being limited by this new policy. One of the ways the platform will take action against unlabeled accounts is by rendering them ineligible for appearing in the 'Recommendations' section.

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Creators have the option of either adopting the 'AI-Generated Profile' label to reverse the action taken against them, or appeal directly to Instagram to do the same.

"Our systems might not always be perfect, so creators can check Account Status to see if there are any limits to their reach and appeal restrictions they believe were made in error," the blog post said.

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