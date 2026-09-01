South Africa vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SA vs ZIM Match Online?

South Africa face Zimbabwe at the Namibia Cricket Ground today in the fourth match of the T20I Tri-Series, with the tournament finely balanced after each team picked up two points.

A seven-wicket demolition of Zimbabwe last Saturday has put South Africa back on track following their shock defeat to Namibia. The Proteas will now look to build on that result and reclaim their status among the tournament favourites.

Fans in India can watch the South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20I live on FanCode as the two teams meet in the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026 on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe Preview:

Much of South Africa's batting momentum has come from Dewald Brevis, whose successive knocks of 75 have made him one of the players to watch. His latest outing against Zimbabwe produced a stunning 32-ball assault, featuring six sixes, as the Proteas raced to their target of 145 with 38 balls to spare.

Zimbabwe arrive on the back of a dramatic five-run win over hosts Namibia. Reduced to 101 for six, they appeared to be in serious trouble before Ryan Burl and Brad Evans turned the innings around with a remarkable unbeaten stand of 94 for the seventh wicket, taking Sikandar Raza's men to 195 for six. Burl finished on 57 not out, while Evans contributed an unbeaten 37.

Zimbabwe survived a late scare as Evans claimed two wickets in a chaotic final over. Namibia almost pulled off the chase through aggressive half-centuries from Zane Green and Alexander Busing-Volschenk.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Date And Time

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20I will be played on Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 5:30 p.m. IST.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Venue

The South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20I match will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the South Africa vs Zimbabwe T20I live on the FanCode app and website.

South Africa vs Zimbabwe: Squads

South Africa: Bjorn Fortuin (c), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqabayomzi Peter, Jason Smith, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Prenelan Subrayen

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga

Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026: Points Table

The three teams are level on two points each, with South Africa leading the table on net run rate.

Position Team Matches Points NRR 1 South Africa 2 2 0.969 2 Namibia 2 2 0.325 3 Zimbabwe 2 2 -1.505

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