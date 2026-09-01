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Krishan Janmashtami: Traffic On DBG, Ajmal Khan Roads In Delhi Likely To Be Affected; Check Alternate Routes

Road users have been advised to plan their journeys well in advance to avoid inconvenience.

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Krishan Janmashtami: Traffic On DBG, Ajmal Khan Roads In Delhi Likely To Be Affected; Check Alternate Routes
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Traffic movement on DBG Road, Ajmal Khan Road and adjoining areas in Delhi is likely to be affected on Tuesday due to a Shobha Yatra being organised on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

According to the traffic advisory, the Shobha Yatra is scheduled to begin at 1 pm on September 1, 2026, and is expected to conclude by 7 pm, as per the organisers.

The Delhi traffic police posted on X that around 2,000 devotees are expected to participate in the procession, which will feature Raths and Jhankis.

ALSO READ: Delhi Traffic Advisory: Diversions, Routes To Airport, Metro Amid BRICS Motorcade Rehearsals

Due to the heavy influx of devotees, traffic movement on DBG Road, Ajmal Khan Road and adjoining areas is likely to be affected. Commuters may face congestion and slow vehicular movement during the procession.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Roads To Avoid

Road users have been advised to plan their journeys well in advance to avoid inconvenience.

The traffic advisory asks commuters to use alternate routes, including:

  • Panchkuiya Road
  • New Rohtak Road
  • Other adjoining roads as per convenience

Commuters have also been advised to follow the instructions of traffic police personnel deployed on duty and adhere to traffic signage.

ALSO READ: BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Five-Star Hotel Rates Surge Past Rs 1 Lakh As Demand Spikes

Public Appeal By Delhi Traffic Police

The traffic advisory has appealed to the general public to cooperate with authorities to ensure smooth traffic management during the Shobha Yatra.

The cooperation of road users and the public has also been sought to help ensure the safety of devotees and commuters during the procession on September 1.

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