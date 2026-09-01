Delhi Traffic Advisory: Diversions, Routes To Airport, Metro Amid BRICS Motorcade Rehearsals

Major traffic diversions are expected across New Delhi on Tuesday, September 1, as the Delhi Traffic Police conducts full-scale motorcade rehearsals ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026.

According to an advisory posted on X, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place on key routes in New Delhi from 11 am to 3 pm on September 1 for the motorcade rehearsal.

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"Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport—especially the Metro—and follow diversion routes and instructions of traffic personnel," it further added.

Major affected routes include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Mathura Road, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Shanti Path, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Subramaniam Bharti Marg. Traffic movement toward the C-Hexagon, India Gate and Connaught Place Outer Circle will also be regulated, reported Livemint.

It stated,"Emergency and essential service vehicles will be provided priority passage."

On Mathura Road, access will be restricted from Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk and around the Lodhi and Oberoi flyovers. At Mandi House, traffic will be restricted toward Feroz Shah Road, Bhagwan Das Road and Copernicus Marg. Restrictions will also affect routes from Dhaula Kuan Flyover toward Sardar Patel Marg and from Moti Bagh Flyover toward Shanti Path.

Commuters heading to Delhi airport have been advised to use alternative routes. Travellers from Gurugram can take NH-48 via Rao Gajraj Singh Marg or Old Delhi-Gurugram Road toward UER II. From Dwarka, commuters can use Sector 22 and the UER II tunnel toward Terminal 3. Travellers from South Delhi can use Ring Road, AIIMS Chowk, Moti Bagh Chowk and RTR Marg, while those from western, northern and eastern Delhi can use routes through Raja Garden, Najafgarh Road and UER II.

For railway passengers, alternate approaches have been suggested for New Delhi, Old Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations, as per Livemint.

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Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to use the Metro, which is expected to operate normally, and allow additional travel time. Buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws may face diversions. Roadside parking is prohibited within 200 metres of controlled roads, while ambulances and essential emergency services will receive priority passage.

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