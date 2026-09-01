BYD's Global Sales Climb As Overseas Momentum Drives Growth Streak

BYD delivered 440,293 vehicles in August 2026, up 17.8% from a year earlier, extending its sales growth streak to a fourth consecutive month.

The Chinese automaker's growing overseas business has helped offset pressure on profitability in its highly competitive domestic market.

As BYD looks to diversify beyond China's increasingly crowded electric vehicle market, the company has expanded its presence in major overseas markets, including Europe and Southeast Asia, according to a Reuters report.

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The strategy is also contributing to the company's profitability. Between January and June, BYD generated more revenue from overseas markets than from China for the first time, while rising vehicle exports helped improve its gross profit margins.

Brazil has emerged as one of the key pillars of BYD's international expansion and is now its largest market outside China.

The company is expanding its manufacturing presence in Latin America's largest automobile market and is preparing to introduce its first locally produced plug-in hybrid flex-fuel vehicle in Brazil as it looks to tap growing demand.

The increasing contribution from overseas markets has provided a buffer against pressure on profitability in China. BYD reported its first quarterly profit increase in more than a year, although its second-quarter performance fell short of market expectations amid intense competition in China's vehicle market.

BYD is also increasing local manufacturing in overseas markets as it seeks to reduce the impact of high import tariffs imposed by regions and countries including the European Union, Brazil and Mexico.

The company is developing hybrid flex-fuel vehicles specifically for Brazil and is building its flagship European manufacturing facility in Hungary, which is expected to begin production in late 2026.

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On Aug. 28, BYD reported a 30% increase in second-quarter net profit to 8.25 billion yuan. However, quarterly sales fell short of consensus estimates as price cuts in China weighed on its performance.

Over the first eight months of the year, BYD produced more than 2.66 million vehicles. To meet its full-year target of 5 million to 5.5 million vehicles, the company will need to maintain a significantly higher monthly sales pace through December.

As part of its broader overseas strategy, BYD is also developing market-specific vehicles, including the ultra-compact Racco EV for Japan, where smaller vehicles are better suited to the country's narrow roads.

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