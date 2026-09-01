Eternal Block Deal: BNP Paribas, Millennium Affiliate Sell Nearly Rs 3,265-Crore Stake

Shares of Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, saw large block deals on August 31 as BNP Paribas and an affiliate of Millennium Management sold nearly 10 crore shares worth around Rs 3,265 crore.

According to Entrackr, BNP Paribas Financial Markets sold 5.09 crore Eternal shares at Rs 327.93 apiece. The transaction was valued at around Rs 1,671 crore.

Integrated Core Strategies (Asia), an affiliate of Millennium Management, sold another 4.86 crore shares at Rs 327.90 each. The deal was worth around Rs 1,594 crore.

Together, the two transactions involved about 9.95 crore shares. The identities of the buyers were not disclosed.

Interestingly, the latest sale comes about a year after BNP Paribas had built a sizable position in Eternal. The financial services group had purchased 6.24 crore shares in the company for around Rs 1,488 crore last year.

Integrated Core Strategies and BNP Paribas also reported small purchases of Eternal shares worth Rs 35.4 lakh and Rs 2.06 crore, respectively.

Also Read: Eternal Q1 Results: Zomato Parent's Profit Rises Over 260%

Eternal Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Numbers

The block deals come after a strong June quarter for Eternal. The company's operating revenue jumped 182% year-on-year to Rs 20,211 crore in Q1 FY27.

Eternal also reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 92 crore during the quarter.

The company has continued to expand its food delivery and quick commerce businesses, with Blinkit remaining a key growth driver.

Eternal Stock Performance

Eternal shares gained 34.29% over the past six months, rising by Rs 83.28 to Rs 326.15 as of September 1.

However, the stock ended Tuesday's session at Rs 326.15, down 0.59% or Rs 1.95. It touched an intraday high of Rs 329.40 and a low of Rs 323

Also Read: Paytm, Eternal Share Price Rises Over 2% In Trade.

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