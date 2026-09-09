Nintendo Announces Yo-kai Watch 2: Haunted Domain For Switch 2

Japanese developer Level-5 announced Yo-Kai Watch 2 Haunted Domain during Nintendo's September 9 Direct livestream, confirming that a remake of its 2014 title Yo-Kai Watch 2 is now in development for Nintendo Switch 2.

Little else was shared beyond the title and platform, though the game is confirmed to feature the same protagonist as past entries in the series, according to reports.

A Franchise Returning After Seven Years

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The announcement marks a notable comeback for a series that hasn't seen a new entry released in the West in roughly seven years. Yo-Kai Watch first launched in North America in 2015 and drew frequent comparisons to Pokémon for its monster-collecting mechanics, before the comparisons grew even stronger with Yo-Kai Watch 2's 2016 split release as Bony Spirits and Fleshy Souls, a structure modeled closely on Pokémon's own dual-version approach.

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What The Original Game Was

The 2014 original, developed and published by Level-5, released in Japan as Bony Spirits and Fleshy Souls on July 10, 2014, with an expanded third version, Psychic Specters, following in December that year.

International audiences didn't get the games until 2016 and 2017. The role-playing series follows a young protagonist who befriends and battles Yo-kai, spirits and apparitions rooted in Japanese folklore that cause everyday mischief, across an open-world setting.

Release Date Still Unknown

The confirm release timing wasn't provided for Haunted Domain. Level-5 has not announced a release date, pricing, or further gameplay details for the remake at this time.

Watch The Teaser Here

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