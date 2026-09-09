Sardar 2 Day 1 Advance Booking: Karthi Starrer Gets Off To Strong Start Ahead Of Release

Sardar 2 is gearing up for its theatrical release, with the Karthi-starrer seeing a strong start in advance bookings

The Tamil film has registered an India-tracked gross of Rs 2.62 crore for its opening day so far. A total of 180,795 tickets have been booked across 4,059 shows in 1,140 theatres spanning 490 cities. The overall occupancy stands at 12.8%, with 1 housefull show and 161 fast-filling shows recorded, according to Track Tollywood.

The Tamil version has earned Rs 1.56 crore from 99,880 tickets across 2,623 shows, with 11.7% occupancy. The Telugu version has collected Rs 1.07 crore from 80,914 tickets across 1,434 shows, with 14.4% occupancy. The Hindi version has recorded Rs 295 from 1 ticket across two shows, with 0.7% occupancy, the trade tracker stated.

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Format-Wise Advance Booking

The 2D format has generated Rs 2.6 crore so far, contributing 99.1% of the total. It has sold 180,029 tickets across 4,049 shows, with 12.7% occupancy.

The EPIQ format has recorded Rs 1.6 lakh from 621 tickets across eight shows, with 27.7% occupancy. Dolby Cinema 2D has registered Rs 69,450, with 145 tickets booked across two shows, according to Track Tollywood data.

About The Movie

Directed by PS Mithran, Sardar 2 is an upcoming Tamil spy action thriller and the sequel to the 2022 film Sardar.

The screenplay is written by Nambi, while the story is by PS Mithran, Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi. The film is produced by S Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena under Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment.

Sardar 2 Cast

Sardar 2 stars Karthi in a dual role as Agent Sardar Chandra Bose and Agent Vijay Prakash. SJ Suryah plays Black Dagger, while Rajisha Vijayan returns as Indhrani. The cast also includes Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Nassar, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Yogi Babu, Nizhalgal Ravi, Achyuth Kumar, Avinash, Babu Antony, Balaji Sakthivel, Devadarshini, Chinni Jayanth and Jean Paul Lal.

Release Date

Sardar 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on September 10, 2026. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

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