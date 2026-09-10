Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 20: Ravi Teja Starrer Crosses Rs 200-Crore Gross In India

After a strong run in its first two weeks, Irumudi has entered a slower phase in its third week. The Ravi Teja starrer saw its collections drop further on Day 20, even as it crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in India gross.

Day 20 Box Office Collection

Irumudi earned Rs 1.90 crore net in India on Day 20, down 15.6% from its previous day collection. Its India net collection has now reached Rs 172.85 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 200.85 crore.

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The film added Rs 5 lakh from overseas markets, taking its overseas gross to Rs 22.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 223.10 crore.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 2 crore in gross on Day 20. Karnataka added Rs 15 lakh, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 1 lakh. The rest of India added Rs 4 lakh, taking the day's total gross collection to Rs 2.20 crore.

Box Office Journey So Far

Irumudi opened with Rs 15.30 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 16.20 crore on Day 2 and Rs 19 crore on Day 3. The film then collected Rs 12.35 crore on Day 4, Rs 12.20 crore on Day 5, Rs 10.20 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.90 crore on Day 7, taking its first-week total to Rs 92.15 crore.

The film began Week 2 with Rs 10.10 crore on Day 8 and went on to collect Rs 12.30 crore on Day 9 and Rs 15 crore on Day 10. It then earned Rs 6.60 crore on Day 11, Rs 5.90 crore on Day 12, Rs 4.10 crore on Day 13 and Rs 3.60 crore on Day 14, taking the second-week total to Rs 57.60 crore.

In Week 3, Irumudi collected Rs 4.90 crore each on Days 15 and 16 before rising to Rs 6.75 crore on Day 17. It then earned Rs 2.40 crore on Day 18, Rs 2.25 crore on Day 19 and Rs 1.90 crore on Day 20.

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About The Film

Irumudi follows an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives peacefully with his daughter near a waterfall. At her request, he decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha, setting him on a spiritual journey.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the action film stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay.

The film was released in Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

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