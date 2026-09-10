The NDTV app emerged as the only news platform showcased during Apple's annual product launch event on Wednesday, featuring prominently in a live demonstration of the company's redesigned AI-powered Siri assistant.

At its "Surprise and Shine" event, Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, introducing a range of hardware enhancements over last year's iPhone 17 Pro series.

During the 77-minute presentation, Apple used the NDTV app, a trusted news destination for millions of users worldwide, to highlight the capabilities of Siri AI, the company's rebuilt virtual assistant. Designed to deliver more contextual responses, support natural multi-step conversations and seamlessly interact across more than 300,000 apps, Siri AI was shown leveraging the NDTV app as part of its demonstration.

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Apple Launches iPhone 18

Apple said on Wednesday that its new ultra-premium iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will go on sale in India from September 18, priced at Rs 1,64,900 and Rs 1,79,900, respectively.

The devices will be offered in four colour options: Black, Silver, Glacier and an all-new Burgundy.

According to the company, both models will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage variants. The iPhone 18 Pro will start at Rs 1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be priced from Rs 1,79,900.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 18 series will open on September 12 across more than 65 countries and regions, including India.

"Customers in more than 65 countries and regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany and India, will be able to pre-order iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max beginning at 5 a.m. PT on September 12, with availability starting September 18," the company said.

India continues to be a key growth market for Apple. The company's revenue in the country is estimated to have crossed $10 billion in FY26, driven by record iPhone shipments. In rupee terms, revenue was close to the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple's iPhone shipments in FY26 rose 24% year-on-year to 14 million units. The iPhone remains the biggest contributor to Apple's revenue in India.

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