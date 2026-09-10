Sukhoi Superjet 100, IL-114 In Pipeline? What Aviation Minister Said On HAL-Russia MoU

India and Russia have expanded discussions on manufacturing Sukhoi Superjet 100 and IL-114 aircraft in India, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said on Thursday. The proposed aircraft could support India's regional connectivity plans as the country develops more airports.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the BRICS Summit, Naidu said discussions with the Russian delegation focused on the MoU between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia for aircraft manufacturing in India.

“There are two kinds of planes. One is the turboprop IL-114, and also the Sukhoi Superjet 100, which is a jet-engine plane,” Naidu said, according to ANI.

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He said both aircraft are suited to India's regional connectivity requirements. The government wants to start the manufacturing process “as soon as possible” to help connect more airports across the country.

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The discussions come after HAL and Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) agreed to cooperate on manufacturing the Superjet 100 in India. The proposed arrangement includes licensed production and technology support from Russia.

The Superjet 100 is a regional jet designed for short and medium-distance routes, while the IL-114 is a turboprop designed for regional operations. Their potential production in India could help address demand for aircraft suited to smaller airports and regional routes.

Naidu did not provide a specific timeline for the start of production. He also did not disclose the proposed production capacity or investment involved in the programme.

The development comes as India continues to expand its regional aviation network. The government sees greater connectivity between smaller cities as an important part of the country's aviation growth.

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For HAL, the proposed programme could also mark a significant expansion into commercial aircraft manufacturing, alongside its established defence aviation operations.

India will host the BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12-13, with discussions between member countries covering broader economic and strategic cooperation.

Naidu said the government wants to use the BRICS platform to deepen India's partnerships, including cooperation with Russia in sectors such as aviation.

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