India, EAEU Aim For Early Trade Deal; Goyal Targets $100 Billion Russia Trade By 2030

India and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are aiming for an early conclusion of talks for a trade deal according to Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday. The EAEU comprises Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

Goyal made the remarks during the India-Russia Business Dialogue 2026 at ‘INNOPROM India' in New Delhi, held on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

The Union Commerce and Industry Minister also noted that India has set a target of $100 billion in bilateral trade with Russia by 2030. He also urged India and Russia to push non-energy trade to further strengthen bilateral economic ties.

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Goyal and Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov co-chaired a plenary session at the Russia-India Business Dialogue and Industrial Fair to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation. The two ministers are scheduled to hold bilateral discussions at INNOPROM India 2026.

INNOPROM India 2026 is an international industrial trade fair being held from September 9 to 11 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event is being held alongside the 18th BRICS Summit.

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