Apple's Rs 3 Lakh iPhone Duo Sells Out Within Minutes; Deliveries Pushed To January 2027

Apple's first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, has witnessed strong initial demand, with its opening pre-order allocation reportedly selling out within minutes of bookings beginning on October 16, 2026. Delivery estimates for fresh orders have now slipped to January 2027, according to reports, highlighting potential supply constraints following the launch.

Priced at Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB base variant, the iPhone Duo is among Apple's most expensive smartphones. Higher-storage configurations are priced above the entry-level model, placing the device in the premium segment of India's smartphone market.

The rapid sellout has left customers who missed the initial pre-order window facing longer waits. Estimates on Apple's online store reportedly indicate January 2027 delivery dates for new orders, while local store-pickup availability has also been limited in some locations.

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The device is scheduled to go on sale on October 23, 2026. However, availability may vary depending on location, storage configuration and subsequent stock allocations.

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Foldable design and features

The iPhone Duo introduces Apple's foldable design, combining a compact outer display with a larger screen that unfolds for a tablet-like experience. According to reports, the device features a 5.4-inch external display and a 7.6-inch internal screen.

The larger display is designed to support multitasking and productivity features, including split-screen functionality and Apple Pencil compatibility. The smartphone is also reported to feature dual 48-megapixel cameras, positioning it as a high-end device for photography and everyday use.

Demand and supply concerns

The delivery delays are not limited to India, with reports also indicating extended waiting periods in the United States and other launch markets. The pattern suggests that initial demand may have exceeded the available pre-order inventory, although Apple has not released official figures detailing orders or launch-day stock.

For prospective buyers, the delay means that placing an order now may not guarantee delivery before the end of the year. Customers may need to monitor Apple's online store and authorised retail channels for updates on availability and fresh stock allocations.

The early response marks a significant moment for Apple as it enters the foldable smartphone category. However, the extent of consumer demand relative to available inventory remains unclear without official sales figures.

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Further updates on delivery timelines and availability are expected as the device moves towards its scheduled retail launch.

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