Apple HomePod Mini Gets First Major Upgrade In Six Years: What's Changed

Apple on Tuesday unveiled the HomePod mini 2, the second generation of its compact smart speaker. The new model features upgraded audio capabilities, five colour options and support for Siri AI, the company's more conversational voice assistant. Priced at $149 in the US, the HomePod mini 2 is available for pre-order, with sales scheduled to begin on Friday, October 30.

Siri AI Features To Arrive Later

Siri AI will not be available on the HomePod mini 2 at launch and is expected to arrive through a future software update. Once available, the assistant will offer more personalised music recommendations, answer questions across a wide range of topics and support more natural conversations.

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The speaker can recognise the voices of up to six people in a household, allowing it to provide personalised responses. When paired with a compatible Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad, Siri AI can also use personal context to perform tasks such as finding a song shared through Messages or adding items to a grocery list.

“With Siri AI, it understands you better than ever, drawing on personal context and broad world knowledge to make music discovery even richer,” Kaiann Drance, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Home Product Marketing, said.

Audio Upgrades

The HomePod mini 2 is powered by Apple's S10 chip and uses computational audio to adjust sound output in real time. Users can pair two speakers for stereo sound or connect multiple units across different rooms for multiroom audio playback.

The new model also supports a four-speaker surround sound configuration when paired with the fourth-generation Apple TV 4K. The system automatically identifies the speakers' positions and adjusts the audio to suit the room. The HomePod mini 2 can also serve as an audio output for a Mac.

Sound Glow

The HomePod mini 2 introduces Sound Glow, a lighting feature that illuminates the top of the speaker in response to the music being played. The lighting reacts to bass and treble, with its colours drawn from the artwork of the current album.

Smart Home Features

The HomePod mini 2 can control compatible smart home devices through voice commands and act as a home hub, enabling remote access through Apple's Home app.

It can also detect the sound of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and send alerts to connected Apple devices. In addition, the speaker supports compatible video doorbells and cameras from the Apple Home Collection, allowing it to announce visitors using face recognition.

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Colours And Availability

The HomePod mini 2 will be available in five colours: pink, green, blue, white and midnight. Pre-orders are open in the US and more than 23 other countries and regions, with sales beginning on October 30.

Siri AI support is expected in English across the US, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the UK. However, these language and regional details relate to the planned software rollout and should not be confused with the speaker's initial retail availability.

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