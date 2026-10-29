Maharashtra MLC Polls: BJP Blames Shiv Sena For Loss In 3 Seats, Alleges Alliance Principles Were Ignored

The results of Maharashtra's Legislative Council elections have triggered a fresh dispute within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi won three of the five seats contested, while the BJP and Shiv Sena secured one seat each.
The outcome has prompted questions about coordination between the ruling alliance's partners, particularly in constituencies where their candidates or supporters did not appear to be working together.
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In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban accused Shiv Sena of failing to provide the expected support in Pune and Nagpur. He alleged that the party's last minute backing of Sachin Sanap in Pune weakened the alliance's unity and affected the BJP's prospects.
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Ban also claimed that the votes secured by Shiv Sena in the graduates' constituency did not translate into support for the BJP. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he accused Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar of campaigning against the Nationalist Congress Party, another Mahayuti partner. The BJP spokesperson argued that better coordination between the alliance partners could have helped Mahayuti win all five seats. He said prioritising an individual seat at the expense of allies was not in the coalition's interest. These allegations reflect the BJP's assessment of the results. Shiv Sena's response to the accusations was not immediately available.
शिक्षक आणि पदवीधर मतदारसंघांच्या निवडणुकीत पुणे आणि नागपूरमध्ये मित्रपक्ष असलेल्या शिवसेनेने अपेक्षित सहकार्य केले नाही. पुण्यात ऐनवेळी सचिन सानप यांना पाठिंबा देऊन शिवसेनेने महायुतीच्या एकजुटीलाच धक्का दिला. त्यांना मिळालेली मतं पदवीधर निवडणुकीत भाजपला मिळाली नाहीत. तर छत्रपती संभाजीनगरमध्ये अब्दुल सत्तार यांनी तर थेट राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसलाच्या विरोधात प्रचार केला. त्याचाही फटका बसला. शिवसेनेने महायुतीचा धर्म पाळून भाजप आणि राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसला सहकार्य केले असते, तर पाचही जागांवर महायुतीचा विजय झाला असता. मात्र, पुण्यातील एका जागेच्या हव्यासापोटी शिवसेनेने मित्रपक्षांना अडचणीत आणले आणि तीन जागांवरील विजयाची संधी गमावली. एका जागेसाठी मित्रपक्षांचे नुकसान करण्याची भूमिका महायुतीच्या हिताची नाही.— Navnath Kamal Uttamrao Ban (@NavnathBanBJP) October 29, 2026
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How Mahayuti Performed In The MLC Elections
The BJP won the Pune Teachers' constituency, while Shiv Sena retained the Amravati Teachers' seat. The opposition secured the Pune Graduates', Nagpur Graduates' and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates' constituencies. The result was particularly significant in Nagpur, where Congress candidate Abhijeet Wanjari defeated BJP's Sudhakar Kohale by 3,271 votes after counting extended into the second preference round.
The results have exposed the challenges of managing a coalition in which multiple parties have their own candidates, local interests and political ambitions. While the BJP has questioned Shiv Sena's role, the losses also raise broader questions about candidate selection, vote transfer and coordination within Mahayuti. Whether the dispute leads to changes in how the alliance approaches future elections remains to be seen.
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