Maharashtra MLC Polls: BJP Blames Shiv Sena For Loss In 3 Seats, Alleges Alliance Principles Were Ignored

The results of Maharashtra's Legislative Council elections have triggered a fresh dispute within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi won three of the five seats contested, while the BJP and Shiv Sena secured one seat each.

The outcome has prompted questions about coordination between the ruling alliance's partners, particularly in constituencies where their candidates or supporters did not appear to be working together.



BJP Accuses Shiv Sena Of Violating Alliance Principles

In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban accused Shiv Sena of failing to provide the expected support in Pune and Nagpur. He alleged that the party's last minute backing of Sachin Sanap in Pune weakened the alliance's unity and affected the BJP's prospects.

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Ban also claimed that the votes secured by Shiv Sena in the graduates' constituency did not translate into support for the BJP. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he accused Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar of campaigning against the Nationalist Congress Party, another Mahayuti partner. The BJP spokesperson argued that better coordination between the alliance partners could have helped Mahayuti win all five seats. He said prioritising an individual seat at the expense of allies was not in the coalition's interest. These allegations reflect the BJP's assessment of the results. Shiv Sena's response to the accusations was not immediately available.

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How Mahayuti Performed In The MLC Elections

The BJP won the Pune Teachers' constituency, while Shiv Sena retained the Amravati Teachers' seat. The opposition secured the Pune Graduates', Nagpur Graduates' and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates' constituencies. The result was particularly significant in Nagpur, where Congress candidate Abhijeet Wanjari defeated BJP's Sudhakar Kohale by 3,271 votes after counting extended into the second preference round.

The results have exposed the challenges of managing a coalition in which multiple parties have their own candidates, local interests and political ambitions. While the BJP has questioned Shiv Sena's role, the losses also raise broader questions about candidate selection, vote transfer and coordination within Mahayuti. Whether the dispute leads to changes in how the alliance approaches future elections remains to be seen.

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