NDA Dominates MLC Elections As PM Modi Asks 'Guess How Many Seats Congress Won?'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress after the party failed to win a single seat in the Karnataka Legislative Council elections, where the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured all four constituencies. Modi also targeted the principal Opposition party over its performance in Legislative Council elections across four states, highlighting that the polls were conducted using ballot papers.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister questioned, "MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states - Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?"

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The BJP won three seats, while its ally, the Janata Dal (Secular), secured one, dealing a setback to the ruling Congress in Karnataka.

His remarks came amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's repeated allegations concerning electoral irregularities and the functioning of the Election Commission.

PM Modi Questions Congress Over Ballot Paper Results

The Congress failed to win any of the 28 Legislative Council seats contested across Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra, according to the reported results and counting updates. The party had contested 12 seats, including four it had previously held.

BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi also criticised the Congress, arguing that its poor performance in ballot-paper elections weakened its allegations against electronic voting machines.

Karnataka MLC Election Results: BJP Wins Three Seats

The Karnataka elections, for which polling took place on October 23, delivered a clean sweep for the BJP-JD(S) alliance. The results were declared on October 28.

In the Bengaluru Teachers' Constituency, JD(S) candidate A. P. Ranganath defeated Congress candidate Puttanna by 908 votes. In the North-East Teachers' Constituency, BJP candidate Shashil G. Namoshi defeated Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur by 3,297 votes.

The BJP also secured victories in the West Graduates' and South-East Graduates' constituencies. S. V. Sankanur won the West Graduates' seat by 9,323 votes, while K. M. Suresh defeated Congress candidate Shashi Hulikunte Mutt by 23,098 votes in the South-East Graduates' constituency.

Results Across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar And Maharashtra

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won three of the 11 Legislative Council seats, while the Samajwadi Party secured victories in Varanasi and Agra.

In Bihar, the Jan Suraaj Party won its first Legislative Council seat, with candidate Suresh Prasad Rai defeating Congress MLC Madan Mohan Jha by 324 votes in the Darbhanga Teachers' constituency. The RJD also won the Patna Teachers' seat.

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