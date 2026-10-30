Salman Khan To Play A Cop In Sanjay Dutt's 'Khalnayak Returns'? Here's What We Know

Could Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt reunite on screen for Khalnayak Returns? The upcoming sequel to the 1993 cult classic Khalnayak might feature the superstar in a pivotal role. According to a report by mid-day, the makers are considering Salman for the role of a cop in the film.

Sanjay Dutt and filmmaker Subhash Ghai announced Khalnayak Returns in April, bringing back the iconic story that featured Dutt as Ballu, alongside Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The prospect of revisiting the action-crime drama has generated considerable interest among fans, and a possible Salman Khan appearance could add to the excitement.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi Set To Make Netflix Debut With New Talk Show Chiranjeevi's Megaverse

Salman Khan To Play A Cop In Khalnayak Returns?

According to insiders quoted by mid-day, Ghai, who directed the original film and is serving as a creative consultant on the sequel, has developed a cop character with the writing team, keeping Salman in mind.

“The role impacts the narrative. The idea is that the cop, a good Samaritan, will help Sanjay's character. Who better than Salman to play this helpful character? The casting is not locked yet as the script is still being developed,” the source revealed.

However, Salman's involvement has not been confirmed, as the screenplay is still under development.

Dutt's Three Dimension Motion Pictures and producer Aksha Kamboj's Aspect Entertainment have jointly secured the rights to the sequel from Ghai and his production company, Mukta Arts.

If reports of Salman Khan coming on board turns true, Khalnayak Returns will mark Salman and Ghai's second collaboration after their 2008 film Yuvvraaj.

When contacted by mid-day about the development, Ghai said, “It's too early to say anything. The scripting is still on, and once we have a complete script, we will know where we stand.”

Salman Khan's Professional Front

Salman is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming project, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The war movie, made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia, is inspired by the real-life confrontation that took place on June 15, 2020, in the Galwan Valley.

The film takes viewers back to the harrowing 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The rare and brutal border skirmish turned deadly with soldiers resorting to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones.

The incident resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and marked one of the most serious military confrontations between the two countries in decades.

Also Read: 'Ramayana': Revenue Dispute With Exhibitors Ends, More Theatres To Open Bookings For Ranbir-Starrer

In the film, Salman Khan portrays Colonel Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who led Indian troops during the confrontation while enforcing a disengagement agreement at the border.

Apart from Salman, the film features Chitrangda Singh, Ankur Bhatia and Abhilash Chaudhary.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.