School Holiday: Are Schools In Chennai Open Or Closed On Tuesday Amid Rains Due To Cyclone Murasu Impact?

Following heavy rain and rough sea conditions in Chennai due to Cyclone Murasu, the Chennai and Tiruvallur district administrations declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday. However, there has been no official confirmation of an extension to Tuesday.

Schools in Chennai are expected to remain open on Tuesday unless the district administration announces a fresh holiday amid heavy rainfall associated with Cyclone Murasu. No official closure order for Tuesday had been announced as of the latest available reports.

The decision on school closures for Tuesday will depend on the prevailing weather conditions and the extent of rainfall and waterlogging. However, the district administration has yet to issue an order declaring a holiday, and any reports suggesting that schools will remain closed remain unverified.

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Heavy Rain Disrupts Chennai

Cyclone Murasu has brought heavy rainfall, rough sea conditions and localised waterlogging to Chennai and neighbouring districts as its outer rain bands affect the region. Northern Chennai has recorded some of the heaviest rainfall. Parrys received 149.2 mm of rain in 24 hours, followed by New Manali Town at 141.6 mm and Manali at 136.2 mm.

The Greater Chennai Corporation said there was no major flooding in the city, although water stagnation was reported in some areas. Two of Chennai's 22 subways were briefly waterlogged but were subsequently cleared and reopened.

Heavy rainfall has also affected Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts, while weather-related disruptions led to the cancellation of several flights at Chennai airport.

READ | Cyclone Murasu: Flight Cancellations, Train Disruptions And Travel Advisories

What Parents Should Know

Parents and students should monitor announcements from the Chennai district administration and individual schools for updates on Tuesday's schedule. Schools may issue separate instructions depending on local weather conditions.

Chennai is expected to experience intermittent to heavy showers and gusty winds as the cyclone's outer bands pass through the region. Rough sea conditions have also prompted warnings to fishermen along the north Tamil Nadu coast.

While the cyclone's main impact is expected along the Andhra Pradesh coast, further rainfall could influence the decision on school closures in Chennai.

READ | Cyclone Murasu: What Does The Name Mean and How Are Tropical Cyclones Named?

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