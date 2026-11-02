Cyclone Murasu: Flight Cancellations, Train Disruptions And Travel Advisories

Cyclone Murasu is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of Tuesday, November 3, prompting authorities in Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha to step up preparations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the severe cyclonic storm will cross the coast between Nellore and Narsapur, near Ongole, between Monday midnight and early Tuesday.

Authorities have begun evacuation preparations, deployed disaster-response teams and suspended fishing activities in vulnerable areas. Chennai has also been witnessing heavy rain since Sunday night, while several flights have been cancelled as airlines warn passengers of possible disruptions.

The storm comes soon after Cyclone Arnab, which claimed six lives and damaged several houses and crops.

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Flight Cancellations

As many as 11 flights were cancelled at Chennai airport on Monday as a precautionary measure amid Cyclone Murasu.

Chennai airport authorities informed passengers about the cancellations in a post on their official X handle. "Passengers are requested to contact the concerned airline for further information and assistance," the airport authorities said.

Train Disruptions

No train disruptions have been reported so far.

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Travel Advisory

IndiGo on Monday issued a travel advisory after adverse weather conditions disrupted flight operations in Visakhapatnam, cautioning passengers about possible extended waiting times both on the ground and onboard.

In its advisory, the airline said flight operations in the city had been affected by unfavourable weather conditions and urged passengers to remain patient amid the delays. "Due to adverse weather conditions in Visakhapatnam, flight operations are impacted," IndiGo said.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to passengers, the airline said, "We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience."

The airline also advised passengers to check its official website for the latest flight updates and information about their travel schedules.

Assuring passengers of assistance during the disruption, IndiGo said its crew members and ground teams were working to support travellers and make their waiting experience as comfortable as possible.

"Our crew and ground teams are there to support you and ensure your wait is as comfortable as possible. We value your time and are doing everything we can to help you get on your way as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued understanding," the airline said.

Cyclone Murasu: Latest IMD Update

In its latest update shared on X at 10:10 am on Monday, the weather department said the severe cyclonic storm was likely to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, close to Ongole, between 11:30 pm on November 2 and 4 am on November 3.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Chennai, while authorities have declared a holiday for schools in the city on Monday. An orange alert indicates the possibility of very heavy rainfall, ranging from 11 cm to 20 cm.

Northern parts of Tamil Nadu have experienced heavy rainfall, with several areas in Chennai reporting waterlogging. At the time of the IMD's earlier update, Cyclone Murasu was positioned around 250-260 km from Chennai, moving towards the south Andhra Pradesh coast.

According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwestwards at a speed of 20 kmph during the six hours preceding its 2:30 am update on Monday. It had intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and was centred around 260 km east-northeast of Chennai, 290 km east-southeast of Nellore, 320 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 310 km east-southeast of Kavali, 330 km southeast of Ongole and 470 km south of Visakhapatnam.

"It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting 120 kmph between Nellore and Narsapur close to Ongole during midnight (2330 Hrs IST) of 2nd to early hours (0400 Hrs IST) of 3rd November, 2026," the IMD said.

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