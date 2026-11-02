Canada Student Visa: Indians Rethink Education Plans Amid Job Uncertainty And Safety Concerns

Indian students are increasingly avoiding Canada for further studies as they fear rising visa issues and declining job prospects are hampering their future. The North American country witnessed a decline in Indian student arrivals after it restricted study permits and renewals by 16 per cent for Indian students. The decline was a striking 84 per cent compared to April 2024.

Indian students took the biggest hit by the decision of Canada to reduce the number of study permits issued to international students.

Canada has been a preferred destination for Indian students but the strict visa regulations, uncertain employment opportunities and concerns about personal safety are influencing their decision to steer clear from Canada.

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Moreover, the possibility of securing employment after graduation, gaining overseas work experience and eventually qualifying for permanent residency has crashed many a dreams due to latest immigration policies and increasing financial pressure, according to the Globe and Mail.

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Visa uncertainty has emerged as one of the biggest obstacles for prospective applicants as authorities have risen study permit requirements in recent years, introducing restrictions aimed at controlling temporary migration and addressing concerns about misuse of the international student systems.

Immigration figures reported by Reuters show that approximately 74 per cent of Indian study permit applications were rejected in August 2025, compared with 32 per cent during the same month in 2023.

Employment opportunities after graduation have also become a major consideration as students increasingly want assurance that their qualifications will provide access to jobs, give high tuition fees and living expenses. Changes to Canada's post-graduation work permit system have added more uncertainty given that eligibility restrictions are affecting academic programmes.

In 2026, groups of Indian students challenged the rejection of their post-graduation work permit applications, arguing that they had enrolled in courses believing they would qualify for employment opportunities after graduation. The disputes show the importance of understanding programme eligibility and immigration requirements before enrolling in Canadian institutions.

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For students who depend on loans to finance their education, uncertainty about future employment can make the financial commitment risky even as qualification obtained abroad may offer valuable professional opportunities, but the ability to recover education expenses depends on employment post studies.

Another factor that is keeping Indian students away from Canada beyond academics is safety and personal security.

The changing trend could have consequences for Canadian universities and colleges that have historically benefited from strong demand among Indian students. Education advisers have increasingly emphasised the need for prospective students to verify whether their chosen institutions and courses meet current work permit eligibility requirements. Applicants are also being encouraged to assess living expenses, employment conditions and immigration rules rather than relying solely on the possibility of securing permanent residency.

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