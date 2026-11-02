Respect Your Beliefs But Respect Nature Too': Man Offering Milk to Brahmaputra Gets Criticised

A traveller posted a video on X on Saturday showing a man pouring milk into the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Dibrugarh district. The Man in the video has now drawn criticism on the internet.

Naveen Reddy, who shared the video on X, said that while pouring milk into the river as part of religious rituals was a matter of faith, throwing empty milk packets into the river afterwards was unacceptable.

"Pouring milk into the Brahmaputra as part of religious rituals is a matter of faith, but throwing the empty milk packets into the river afterwards is absolutely ridiculous. Respect your beliefs, but respect nature too," he wrote.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: India's Cheetah Project Faces Alarm As 19-Month-Old Big Cat Dies Of Gunshot Injuries

Reddy also pointed out that there were no dustbins near the river where people could dispose of their garbage.

"PS - I don't see any dustbins placed on riverfront stretch."

Some people pointed out that pouring milk in the river is not good for the marine life living in it.

Meanwhile, some people pointed out that throwing the empty milk packets into the river was even worse than pouring milk into it.

ALSO READ: Cleanest Countries In The World 2026: Japan And Singapore Are Not In The Top 10 List

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.