Respect Your Beliefs But Respect Nature Too': Man Offering Milk to Brahmaputra Gets Criticised

A traveller posted a video on X on Saturday showing a man pouring milk into the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Dibrugarh district. The Man in the video has now drawn criticism on the internet.
Naveen Reddy, who shared the video on X, said that while pouring milk into the river as part of religious rituals was a matter of faith, throwing empty milk packets into the river afterwards was unacceptable.
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"Pouring milk into the Brahmaputra as part of religious rituals is a matter of faith, but throwing the empty milk packets into the river afterwards is absolutely ridiculous. Respect your beliefs, but respect nature too," he wrote.
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📍Brahmaputra River, Dibrugarh, Assam Pouring milk into the Brahmaputra as part of religious rituals is a matter of faith, but throwing the empty milk packets into the river afterwards is absolutely ridiculous. Respect your beliefs, but respect nature too. Keep the Brahmaputra clean! 🙏🌊 PS - I don't see any dustbins placed on riverfront stretch. @dibrugarhpolice @mygovassam @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice— Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) October 31, 2026
Reddy also pointed out that there were no dustbins near the river where people could dispose of their garbage.
"PS - I don't see any dustbins placed on riverfront stretch."
Some people pointed out that pouring milk in the river is not good for the marine life living in it.
@navin_ankampali Milk is not good for marine life. We Indians are idiots.— Sushant Butta (@buttasushant) October 31, 2026
@navin_ankampali Milk itself was condemnable because it's harmful for aquatic life but the way he casually threw that box in the River needs to be executed by Law.— Free Speech (@my_free_speech) October 31, 2026
Meanwhile, some people pointed out that throwing the empty milk packets into the river was even worse than pouring milk into it.
@navin_ankampali But why did he drop the packet in the river instead of a Dustbin— २०४७ (@kunapanda) October 31, 2026
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@navin_ankampali Milk already was rage-inducing, then he decided to throw the pack— Sunil Kadam (@sunkadam) November 1, 2026
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