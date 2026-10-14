Cleanest Countries In The World 2026: Japan And Singapore Are Not In The Top 10 List

'Cleanliness is next to Godliness', is something we all are taught in school, where educators try to instil a feeling of maintaining clean surroundings, whether it be at home, in school on the streets or at a neighbour's home. Now, that aside, how clean do you think India is? Do you think it ranks in the top 50, top 75 or could occupy a spot within the top100 on the list of cleanest countries?

Well, if you thought it would, you're in for some disappointment. India ranks, at the bottom of the 2026 Environment Performance Index (EPI), which is a framework that combines 58 indicators across 11 categories, ranging from climate change mitigation and air pollution to waste management, sustainability of fisheries and agriculture, deforestation, and biodiversity protection.

Moreover, you'll be surprised to know that countries we believed would be one of the cleanest like Singapore or Japan do not rank in the top 10 list, and Pakistan and Bangladesh rank higher when compared to India. Take a look at the cleanest countries in the world in 2026 as per their EPI score, which has been published in a report by Yale, Columbia, and the WEF.

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No 1. Estonia | EPI Score in 2026: 74.8 | Estonia's clean energy transition and environmental policies to cut greenhouse gas emissions have helped the country take the top spot on the list. The country benefits from its large forest cover and strong management of water and natural resources.

No 2. Luxembourg | EPI Score in 2026: 74.2 | Luxembourg maintains high environmental standards through strict pollution controls, efficient waste management and investment in cleaner transport. Its environmental policies focus heavily on reducing emissions and protecting natural habitat.

No 3. United Kingdom | EPI Score in 2026: 71.5 | The UK scores well because of a strong sanitation, drinking water system and wastewater treatment. It has made significant progress in reducing emissions and shifting from polluting energy sources.

No 4. Finland | EPI Score in 2026: 71.0 | The country benefits from extensive forests, clean water and strong environmental regulation. It invests heavily in renewable energy, recycling and protecting its natural ecosystems.

No 5. The Netherlands | EPI Score in 2026: 70.5 | Netherlands maintains high standards of advance waste management, water treatment and strict environmental rules and its invests in cleaner transport, renewable energy and sustainable urban planning are reaping fruits with lower environment damage.

No 6. Germany | EPI Score in 2026: 69.9 | Berlin has built a strong environmental framework across the country with regards to recycling, using renewable energy and implementing high industrial pollution controls. Germany continues to invest in clean technology and multiple measures are aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

No 7. France | EPI Score in 2026: 69.8 | France benefits from strong environmental regulations, modern waste treatment systems and a relatively low-carbon electricity sector.

No 8. Norway | EPI Score in 2026: 69.2 | Norway performs well because of its widespread use of renewable electricity and strong environmental protections. The country has encouraged electric vehicles and introduced policies aimed at limiting pollution and protecting ecosystems.

No 9. Sweden | EPI Score in 2026: 69.2 | Sweden has long invested in recycling, clean energy and environmentally friendly public infrastructure. Strong regulations and widespread use of renewable power help limit pollution and protect natural resources.

No 10. Austria | EPI Score in 2026: 66.8 | Austria maintains strong environmental standards through clean energy, efficient waste management and protection of forests and water resources. Its cities also benefit from extensive public transport, reducing road transport pollution.

Lastly, while Singapore take the 61st spot, Japan occupies the 16th spot on the list of cleanest countries in 2026.

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