7 Best Beach Destinations To Visit With Family During The Festive Season In 2026

The festive season in October and November make a good time for families to plan beach holidays across the country and if you are one of them, but do not wish to visit the usual beaches of Goa, here are seven destinations in India where you can enjoy sandy shores, sea breeze and spectacular sunsets. As the monsoons retreat from India and temperatures becoming comfortable, several beach destinations begin welcoming travellers for the winter holiday season. Even as Goa dominated beach vacations in the past, India has plenty of alternative coastal escapes that are worth exploring for their turquoise waters and the dramatic cliffs overlooking the seashore. Read on to find out the best beach destinations you can plan a trip to during this festive season, handpicked by the NDTV Profit Lifestyle Desk.

No 1. Radhanagar Beach, Havelock Island Andaman

Known for its powdery white sand, turquoise waters and lush tropical surroundings, Radhanagar Beach on Swaraj Dweep in Andaman is one of India's most picturesque coastal destinations. The beach is surrounded by dense greenery and offers an expansive shoreline that offers stunning views during sunsets. Unlike bustling urban beaches, Radhanagar is known for its undeveloped setting, making it an attractive destination for families looking to escape busy tourist hotspots.

No 2. Varkala Beach, Kerala

Varkala Beach is an outstanding coastal destination known for its dramatic red laterite cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea. Located in Thiruvananthapuram, Varkala Beach is entwined in natural scenery with a lively stretch of cliffside cafés, restaurants, shops and guesthouses. Visitors can watch the waves from elevated viewpoints, explore nearby streets and enjoy leisurely evenings overlooking the sea. Late October and November are the best months to explore the beach as there are fewer tourists and beyond its beach and cafés, Varkala attracts travellers interested in yoga, wellness retreats and Ayurvedic treatments.

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No 3. Om Beach in Gokarna, Karnataka

Named after its naturally curved shoreline resembling the sacred Hindu symbol 'Om', Om Beach is one of Gokarna's most recognisable attractions. Located along Karnataka's coast in southern India, the beach is framed by rocky cliffs, green hills and stretches of golden sand. It attracts visitors who want to combine beach relaxation with outdoor activities, without a nightlife-focused atmosphere synonymous with some busier coastal destinations.

November is a good month to explore Gokarna, as the post-monsoon weather makes beach trekking and sightseeing more comfortable. Om Beach is a starting point for leisurely walks towards nearby Half Moon and Paradise Beaches, with coastal trails offering amazing views of the Arabian Sea. Visitors can also explore Gokarna's temples or try water sports.

No 4. Tarkarli Beach, Maharashtra

Tarkarli beach MTDC

Tarkarli Beach in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district offers a quieter alternative to most commercialised beach destinations. Located on the Konkan coast, it is known for its sandy shoreline, fishing communities, coconut trees and opportunities to explore the region's marine environment. Nearby villages provide a glimpse into coastal Maharashtra's life, with traditional Malvan cuisine, particularly seafood preparations, adding to the experience.

No 5. Marari Beach, Kerala

For travellers whose idea of a beach holiday involves peaceful surroundings, comfortable accommodation and uninterrupted views of the Arabian Sea, Marari Beach is worth considering. Located near Mararikulam in Kerala's Alappuzha district, the beach is known for its palm-lined shoreline, traditional fishing villages and relaxed atmosphere. Unlike destinations dominated by nightlife and commercial attractions, Marari offers a quieter coastal experience, making it particularly appealing to couples and travellers looking to unwind.

No 6. Bharatpur Beach, Neil Island, Andaman Islands

Bharatpur Beach, located on Neil Island, officially known as Shaheed Dweep, is a popular destination for travellers interested in exploring the Andaman Islands' marine environment. Known for its shallow turquoise waters, sandy shoreline and nearby coral habitats, the beach offers a different experience from destinations focused mainly on sunbathing and relaxation. Its proximity to the island's ferry jetty also makes it relatively easy to access, particularly for visitors exploring multiple islands during their holiday.

No 7. Kovalam Beach, Kerala

Photo Credit: Tourism Kerala

One of Kerala's better-known seaside destinations, Kovalam attracts visitors with its palm-fringed coastline, established tourism infrastructure and range of accommodation options. Located near Thiruvananthapuram, the destination comprises several adjoining beaches, including Lighthouse Beach, which is recognised for its distinctive red-and-white striped lighthouse. Restaurants, cafés, hotels and resorts line parts of the coast, giving visitors access to a variety of dining and accommodation choices within a relatively compact area.

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