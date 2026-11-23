Nvidia shares got an upgrade from Bernstein analysts led by Stacy Rasgon, who raised their rating to outperform from market perform, reversing a downgrade from about two weeks ago when Huang left the company. The firm kept its $200 price target.

“This whole mess has brought up some legitimate questions and will leave some overhangs in place that may limit NVDA's multiple for now,” Rasgon wrote, adding that Huang's judgment “remains under question.”

The decision to bring Huang back received input from senior levels of the US government. President Donald Trump, who personally owns a stake in the chipmaker, praised Nvidia's decision to reinstate Huang and said the US has no reason to believe that it poses a threat to national security.

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This comes two weeks after Bernstein was reluctant to buy the dip on Nvidia's shares, citing uncertainty around the chipmaker's leadership and potential investigations following Jensen Huang's resignation as chief executive officer (CEO).

In a report dated Nov. 12, Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said Nvidia shares "screen extremely cheap" after the recent sell-off. However, the firm moved to the sidelines because of uncertainty over further developments and whether a new CEO can replicate Huang's role in steering the company.

The brokerage had then downgraded the stock to 'Market Perform' rating with a $200 price target. The stock closed at $173.73 on Nov. 11, implying around 15% upside to the target.

The brokerage said it was not particularly concerned about the immediate impact of Huang's departure on Nvidia's operations, with CFO Colette Kress appointed interim CEO. However, it flagged uncertainty over the company's future leadership and the extent to which Huang's departure could affect relationships with customers, suppliers and employees.

The brokerage said the stock still faces several risks beyond the current leadership uncertainty. These include weaker-than-expected growth in key markets, competitive pressure on market share or pricing, customers shifting towards internally developed chips and regulatory restrictions on technology exports.

The valuation case is also supported by Nvidia's continued data centre growth. Bernstein expects data centre revenue to rise from $378.3 billion in fiscal 2027 to $657.8 billion in fiscal 2028, with the segment accounting for the overwhelming majority of the company's projected revenue.

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