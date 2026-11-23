Fans waiting for Avengers: Doomsday can now book their seats without leaving Disney+. The streaming platform has introduced a movie ticketing feature, with Marvel Studios' upcoming film as the first title to get it.

The launch was timed with the arrival of the film's final trailer on Monday, The Walt Disney Company said. Anyone with a Disney+ subscription, whether on its own or as part of a bundle, can use the app to buy tickets, which are sold through Fandango.

Three Ways To Book

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Disney+ is offering three routes to the booking page.

The first comes right after the trailer. When it ends, an on-screen QR code lets viewers jump to Fandango from their phone. Those who prefer can instead ask for a reminder to be sent to their mobile device.

The second is built into Pause Ads. Hitting pause while streaming brings up an ad with details about the film, along with links to buy tickets on a phone or on the web.

The third is the Avengers: Doomsday page on the platform, which now carries a Tickets tab. The same tab has been added to other Marvel titles as well. Inside the "Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday" collection, a fresh banner lets fans watch the trailer and book tickets in one go.

Marvel's Big Year On Disney+

According to Disney, Marvel titles are drawing record interest on the platform. Viewers spent more than 420 million hours watching Marvel content in August, the highest for any month so far.

The company called Disney+ the digital centrepiece of its business, and said features such as ticketing help fans engage more closely with stories they like.

Extras For Fans

Disney+ has also lined up other content in the run-up to the release. These include the official Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday podcast, a themed playlist, and Avengers Endgame: Encore, which streams only on Disney+.

Through December and the holidays, members can also unlock Disney+ Perks linked to the film, such as digital comics, exclusive products and in-game rewards.

For now, the feature is only rolling out to users in the US, on TV, mobile and web versions of the service. It is not available in India as of now.

About The Film

Avengers: Doomsday hits theatres on December 18. In the film, Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom sets out to reclaim the lives of heroes who returned after Thanos's snap in Avengers: Endgame. The final trailer shows Thor, Shuri, Shang-Chi, Kate Bishop, the Fantastic Four, Cyclops and other X-Men among those uniting to stop him.

READ | Avengers Doomsday Final Trailer: 'To Me, My X-Men' — Cyclops Steals The Show

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