Baird has added a "bullish Fresh Pick" designation on Nvidia Corp. after the chipmaker's board reinstated Jensen Huang as Chief Executive Officer on Monday. The brokerage said the stock has over-corrected in the near term.

The catch is that Baird kept its "Neutral" rating and $200 price target on the stock, according to Investing.com. The Fresh Pick is a shorter-term bullish call layered on top of the longer-term rating. Baird expects the shares to rerate towards its target, which implies about 19% upside from current levels. It said concerns about Nvidia losing market share because of Huang's departure can now be ignored.

The brokerage, however, flagged risks. It said Nvidia is now bound to strictly follow US export restrictions and licensing requirements, which is likely to bring more oversight and more detailed reporting on where its GPUs end up. Baird also identified revenue uncertainties for 2028, including the sustainability of AI financing and data centre moratoria. It added that China exposure remains a concern, whether direct or through financing for new data centre capacity in Southeast Asia drying up under new US licence rules.

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Nvidia Claws Back $1 Trillion

Nvidia shares were trading at $168.13 at 11:01 am ET, up about 34% from Friday's close of $125.53, after hitting a day high of $171.50, a gain of nearly 37%. The surge has lifted Nvidia's market value to about $4.05 trillion, adding roughly $1 trillion in a single session.

The stock had fallen nearly 33% in the two weeks after Huang admitted to an extramarital affair on November 8. It slid from a close of $186.64 on November 6 to $125.53 on November 20, wiping out about $1.47 trillion in market value. Monday's rally has recovered about 70% of those losses.

Nvidia, however, still has ground to cover. The stock is about 10% below its November 6 close and about 22% below its October 28 close of $215.38, before The New York Times first reported on Huang's links to Alice Huang. It also remains about 31% below its record high of $243.37 hit on October 6.

ALSO READ: Nvidia Shares Climb 35% After Board Reinstates Jensen Huang As CEO

Other Brokerages Turn Positive

Baird isn't the only brokerage warming up to the stock. Bernstein upgraded Nvidia to Outperform from Market Perform with a $200 price target, reports said. The brokerage had downgraded the stock 11 days ago, when Huang's removal looked likely, and halved its target at the time. It said Huang's exit had been the main reason for that downgrade. Bernstein, however, kept its target unchanged, warning that the episode "will leave some overhangs in place."

Melius Research upgraded Nvidia to Buy from Hold, while Wedbush maintained its Outperform rating with a $225 target, according to Investing.com.

Market watchers credited Washington's backing for the turnaround. "The lynch pin in this reversal was the intervention by the government," said Michael Field, chief European market strategist at Morningstar. Glen Smith, chief investment officer at GDS Wealth Management, said much of Nvidia's decline had stemmed from the leadership crisis and that "it appears that the worst is over."

Some overhangs remain, as Nvidia's board has said its independent investigation into reports that Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort will continue to its conclusion. The company has also formed a National Security and Export Control Committee and is hiring a Chief Compliance Officer.

ALSO READ: 'Mistake Corrected': Why Elon Musk, Sam Altman Are Hailing Jensen Huang's Return To Nvidia

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