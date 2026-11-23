Donald Trump said China could have paid Jensen Huang money to switch his allegiance from the US to China and claimed that he played a key role in reinstatement of the chip-maker's co-founder as chief executive officer.

In a phone interview to CNBC, Trump said, "could have seen China paying Jensen Huang to flip sides." The US President said he wouldn't want China to poach Huang. Trump asserted that if Huang was angry enough, he could've worked for China, however he never heard a suggestion that China would hire the Nvidia CEO.

Reflecting on his talks with the Nvidia Board, Trump said, it was much easier to convince the board yesterday than it was a week and a half ago, highlighting a shift in the board's stance. Trump said he had spoken directly to the board, adding that he had not called them earlier. “I spoke to them, let me put it that way,” Trump said. “And I convinced them,” he added.

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The US President remarks come after Nvidia Corp. reinstated Jensen Huang as President and CEO and as a member of its board, just 11 days after the co-founder stepped down. Trump has welcomed Nvidia Corp.'s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO. He described Huang as a "Great Patriot and National Treasure" and said the country needs his leadership at the chipmaking giant.

"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO," Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Monday. He also highlighted Huang's role to the wider US economy. "The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," he said. He congratulated "Jensen, the NVIDIA Board, to the People of the United States — and, indeed, the World!"

On Nov 12, Huang resigned from Nvidia, 33 years after leading the chipamaker. His resignation came after he admitted an extramarital affair and reports that he had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

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