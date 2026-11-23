An Indian streamer has alleged that he faced racism while live streaming on the streets of Shibuya, Tokyo in Japan, claiming that a man spat on his camera after a group confronted him.

The streamer Dhairya Shah, who goes by Fafdabhay online, shared a video on YouTube titled "Indian man faces racism in Japan during live stream", in which he described what happened.

What Happened During The Stream

According to the streamer, around 150 viewers were watching his live stream as he walked around Shibuya. He was meeting people on the streets and chatting with them on camera, including Indo-Japanese people, Brazilians and Japanese locals.

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At one point, he said, a few Japanese men approached him after watching him stream. They began using objectionable language, a situation that he said could have led to his stream being banned or even to his deportation under local rules.

The streamer said he stayed calm and tried to handle the situation respectfully. He managed to avoid a confrontation, and the men eventually walked away.

'Spat On My Tripod'

However, one of the men later came back and spat on his camera, the streamer alleged. He said he did not realise what had happened at first, as he was busy with the live stream. It was only later that he noticed the man had spat on the tripod he was using to film.

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Police Did Not Help, He Says

The streamer said he went to the Japanese police to report the incident. He told an officer what had happened, but claimed that the policeman ignored him and did not acknowledge his complaint.

'Would It Be Different?'

In the video, the streamer appears frustrated. He questions whether Indians are treated worse in Japan, and suggests that the men would have behaved differently if he had been an American.

He also asked his viewers whether he should seek help from the Indian embassy in Japan.

The identity of the men in the video is not known, and there has been no response from the Japanese police to the streamer's claims.

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