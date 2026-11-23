Israel's military campaign has spread potentially toxic contamination across more than 99% of Gaza, threatening to leave parts of the enclave unfit for human habitation for decades, according to a report by Oxfam and the Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS).

The report, released on Monday, found that repeated airstrikes, fires and the use of explosive and incendiary weapons have severely degraded Gaza's environment, leaving residents vulnerable to toxic exposure through polluted air, contaminated food and water, and contact with debris.

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The assessment found that Israeli military operations have damaged nearly four-fifths of Gaza's land area, with possible traces of contamination detected across virtually the entire territory.

The groups cautioned that the ecological devastation could leave lasting consequences, eroding the environmental conditions essential for public health and human survival long after the fighting ends.

“The destruction and contamination of Gaza will have fundamentally degraded the environmental conditions necessary for human safety and survival,” Oxfam International Executive Director Amitabh Behar said, adding that the damage could violate Israel's obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law.

The report warned that the widespread environmental devastation could amount to, enable or serve as evidence of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Behar said Palestinians faced prolonged exposure to hazardous substances through polluted air, unsafe food and drinking water, and direct contact with contaminated soil and debris.

He warned that these risks would persist for years unless environmental recovery and rehabilitation were made an immediate priority.

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Israel's Foreign Ministry rejected the findings, describing the report as “shameful and scandalous” and accusing Oxfam of compromising its credibility for campaigning.

In a statement to CNN, the ministry said the destruction in Gaza reflected the scale of the infrastructure built by Hamas, including an extensive tunnel network measuring more than 500 kilometres and weapons depots located inside and beneath civilian areas.

The environmental crisis comes as Gaza's ceasefire and reconstruction efforts remain stalled. The Board of Peace, set up by the Trump administration and backed by a UN Security Council resolution, was tasked with overseeing the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and coordinating the enclave's reconstruction.

However, the ceasefire process has stalled, with the board facing criticism over its inability to ensure compliance with commitments or exert sufficient pressure on Israel.

Israel has blocked the entry of heavy equipment needed to clear rubble and remove hazardous waste, arguing that Hamas could repurpose the machinery for military use. Its military authority coordinating aid has said reconstruction will begin only after Hamas fully disarms.

The report said Oxfam and CEOBS relied on satellite imagery, remote sensing, scientific analysis and other publicly available information to assess the extent of environmental damage. However, restrictions on bringing testing equipment and technical experts into Gaza have prevented a comprehensive assessment of the nature and scale of contamination.

The findings add to concerns raised by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), which estimated last year that Israel's military offensive had generated more than 61 million tonnes of debris. The volume, equivalent to approximately 15 Great Pyramids of Giza, could contain hazardous materials posing serious environmental and public health risks.

The destruction of essential infrastructure has further aggravated the situation. Around 85% of Gaza's water infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, leaving residents with approximately 18 litres of water per person per day for all purposes, the report said.

The collapse of water and sanitation systems has increased the risk of people consuming contaminated water, while dust and pollutants released from damaged buildings are exposing residents to respiratory illnesses and other health complications.

With much of Gaza's healthcare infrastructure and environmental monitoring systems destroyed, the report warned that the long-term consequences of exposure to toxic materials could remain undetected and unattributed for years.

Oxfam called on Israel to ensure unhindered aid access and allow a full environmental assessment, stressing that Gaza's reconstruction must be Palestinian-led and grounded in accountability, human rights and reparations.

The organisation said international funding for rebuilding Gaza should not absolve Israel of its responsibility to compensate for damage caused by unlawful actions.

Israel's military offensive began following the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023. More than 74,000 Palestinians have since been killed, according to figures cited in the report, while thousands more are believed to remain missing beneath the rubble.

An independent UN Commission of Inquiry has concluded that Israel committed genocide in Gaza and that it continues despite the US-brokered ceasefire. The Israeli government has strongly rejected the assessment.

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