Sachin Tendulkar Invests In Gaming Startup Metasports, Targets 100 Million Downloads

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has invested in Metasports Interactive, a mobile sports gaming company behind the strategy game Hitwicket. The company plans to take the game to 100 million downloads in the next 3 years with this investment, the amount of which was not disclosed.

Founded by Kashyap Reddy and Keerti Singh in 2020, Hitwicket is a multiplayer cricket game played by over 20 million people in 120 countries around the world. In the last six months, Hitwicket's revenue has more than doubled, with players spending an average of 51 minutes per day in the game.

Hitwicket is a multiplayer game based on the tactical decision-making required in cricket, rather than physical reflex. This was the reason Tendulkar was drawn to the game, and he will feature in the game's experiences, content and in brand activations for the game.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

"The way Hitwicket has incorporated the strategic thinking behind cricket into the game is incredible," Tendulkar said. "I have always played cricket thinking, how do I read the bowler, how do I set the field, what is the best approach to each ball. Hitwicket has recreated the way a cricketer thinks in the middle of the game. I enjoy playing Hitwicket and believe in what the team is trying to achieve."

Talking to Sachin Tendulkar has given us insights into how the elite cricketers think on the field and we are trying to incorporate that into the game to make it even more engaging for the players. Tendulkar's belief in what we've built, together with the growth capital behind us, lets us take cricket strategy to every cricket fan in the world, said Reddy.

Metica had previously invested $20 million of user acquisition funding in the mobile sports gaming company in April 2026. Commentator Harsha Bhogle is also an investor in the mobile sports gaming company.

The company claims its players are as much engaged in the game as football fans are in the top-grossing football game and that they spend on average 51 minutes a day on the game. This is 15 minutes more than Candy Crush, the company said. It is the only ‘Made in India' game earning more than 97% of its revenue from in-app purchases in India and abroad.

ALSO READ: Wall Street's US Midterm Playbook: Which Election Outcome Favours Stocks Most

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.