Zydus Wellness Q2 Results: Company Swings To Profit As Revenue Surges 73%

Zydus Wellness Ltd. swung to a profit of Rs 5.1 crore in the second quarter of FY27, after its revenue surged 72.3% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 52.8 crore in the year-ago period. Zydus Wellness's revenue from operations saw a sharp surge to Rs 1,127 crore from Rs 651 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.
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Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisatisation grew four-fold to Rs 85.4 crore from Rs 23 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal year, while margin expanded to 7.6% from 3.5%.
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Skin & Hair Care brands continued their growth momentum with 37.5% growth. Everyuth continued to deliver double-digit growth. The brand continued to strengthen its position in Facial Cleansing, with significant market share improvement, as per the company's press release.
Everyuth led the scrubs and peel-off categories with market share of 50.2% and 75.6% respectively. Everyuth also improved its market share in the facial cleansing to 8.4%.
"Cuticolor expanded its portfolio in the safer hair-colour segment. Its performance was driven by strong offtake across organised channels. Sugar Free brand continued its double-digit growth performance. Sugar Free entered the Monk Fruit Sweetener category with a no-erythritol formulation. It strengthened its leadership in the sugar substitute category with a market share of 96%. Nutralite delivered strong double-digit growth across the portfolio despite commodity headwind," the press release outlined.
Zydus Wellness (Q2, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit at Rs 5.1 crore versus loss of Rs 52.8 crore.
- Revenue up 73.2% to Rs 1,127 crore versus Rs 651 crore.
- Ebitda at Rs 85.4 crore versus Rs 23 crore.
- Margin at 7.6% versus 3.5%.
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