Zydus Wellness Q2 Results: Company Swings To Profit As Revenue Surges 73%

Zydus Wellness Ltd. swung to a profit of Rs 5.1 crore in the second quarter of FY27, after its revenue surged 72.3% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 52.8 crore in the year-ago period. Zydus Wellness's revenue from operations saw a sharp surge to Rs 1,127 crore from Rs 651 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisatisation grew four-fold to Rs 85.4 crore from Rs 23 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal year, while margin expanded to 7.6% from 3.5%.

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Skin & Hair Care brands continued their growth momentum with 37.5% growth. Everyuth continued to deliver double-digit growth. The brand continued to strengthen its position in Facial Cleansing, with significant market share improvement, as per the company's press release.

Everyuth led the scrubs and peel-off categories with market share of 50.2% and 75.6% respectively. Everyuth also improved its market share in the facial cleansing to 8.4%.

"Cuticolor expanded its portfolio in the safer hair-colour segment. Its performance was driven by strong offtake across organised channels. Sugar Free brand continued its double-digit growth performance. Sugar Free entered the Monk Fruit Sweetener category with a no-erythritol formulation. It strengthened its leadership in the sugar substitute category with a market share of 96%. Nutralite delivered strong double-digit growth across the portfolio despite commodity headwind," the press release outlined.

Zydus Wellness (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Net profit at Rs 5.1 crore versus loss of Rs 52.8 crore.

Revenue up 73.2% to Rs 1,127 crore versus Rs 651 crore.

Ebitda at Rs 85.4 crore versus Rs 23 crore.

Margin at 7.6% versus 3.5%.

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