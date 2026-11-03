'GTA 6 Looking More Realistic': Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's 'Tu Mil Jaaye' Song Draws CGI Backlash

Tu Mil Jaaye, the first song from the much-anticipated film King, was released on November 2, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday.

While the romantic track has drawn praise for its music and the stars' chemistry, its visuals have also sparked online trolling, with viewers criticising the poor visual quality, heavy use of CGI and digital effects.

Netizens React

Several viewers criticised the song's visuals, saying excessive CGI and digital enhancement made them look artificial. Some blamed Red Chillies Entertainment, which handled the VFX, with one user saying its shots looks polished. Another criticised the effects blending, saying some shots did not merge properly and that this was “not tolerable from Red Chillies VFX.”

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Others felt Shah Rukh Khan's face had been digitally enhanced. The criticism has also focused on director Siddharth Anand's familiar visual style.

Fans have compared the song's bright colours, glossy frames and romantic outdoor sequences to his earlier films, including War, Pathaan and Fighter. One user said Anand's films now look similar, describing the style as “too clean, too polished, too pretty.”

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Drops Special Birthday Gift For Fans: 'Tu Mil Jaaye' Song From 'King' Is Out As Actor Turns 61

Another viewer joked about the song's visuals, writing, “GTA 6 looking more realistic than SRK film.” The remark drew agreement, with some joking that even video games had not been spared from the comparison, while another asked, “Wasn't this film supposed to compete with Doomsday?”

Despite the trolling, Tu Mil Jaaye has kept King in the spotlight as anticipation builds for the film's release. The song has crossed 39 million views on YouTube within a day of its release, highlighting the buzz surrounding the track.

About King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, alongside Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghav Juyal.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the action entertainer is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24.

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